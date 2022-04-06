Why does Ducati owe Keanu Reeves so much?

The Canadian actor has an exclusive garage at his residence in Toronto where he keeps a wide variety of motorcycles. He continues reading and be surprised by the agreement reached by the Italian motorcycle manufacturer together with Warner Bros.

April 05, 2022 3:45 p.m.

Matrix premiered on July 9, 1999 and caused a stir from day 1. A science fiction led by Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss under the direction of the sisters wachowski They were the special condiments for this feature film to become an icon of the cinema of this genre. 463 million dollars was the box office collection worldwide for a feature film that only cost 63 million… yes, 400 profit.

These numbers led to Warner Bros will carry out a sequel in 2003 under the name of Matrix Reload. This time the bet was higher and the production company invested more than double in the making of the film: 150 million dollars was the final budget. Profits? Judge for yourself: 828 million 774 thousand dollars was the total collection.

In this second part, the scene became epic where Trinity, played by Anne Moss, performs a motorcycle chase dodging cars, trucks and bullets to save the ‘Key Maker‘. The motorcycle that was used for the recording of the scene belonged to Keanu Reevesand it was a Ducati 998 Green color.

Trinity along with Keanu Reeves’ Ducati

Such was the fury that this motorcycle caused, that the film’s producer together with the Italian motorcycle manufacturer created a special version that they called Ducati 998 Matrix Reload Edition. From this version Reload Edition 250 units were manufacturedand only a few hours after they were put up for sale, the sign of ‘Sold Out’ in the window of the manufacturer based in Borgo Panigale.

Matrix Reload frame with Trinity aboard the Ducati

+ Here the complete scene