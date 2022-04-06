Why did the T-Rex have such small arms?

The appearance of the T-Rex, according to the most recent and realistic reconstructions, is even more terrifying than that of Jurassic Park. Photo : John R. Quain

Normally nature usually has an evolutionary reason for all the characteristics of an animal. If that’s true, why tyrannosaurus rex? their arms were so ridiculously small? UC Berkeley paleontologist Kevin Padian has a new theory.

Padian is a professor of integrated biology at Berkeley, and one of the questions he hears the most from his students is precisely why T-Rex had such small arms. Go ahead that there is no definitive answer on that question. Just hypothesis. In 2017, University of Hawaii paleontologist Steven Stanley published a study in which he postulated the theory that Tyrannosaurus they used their little arms to cause serious lacerations in their prey when they had them at close range just as cats scratch wildly with their hind legs when clinging to their prey (or the arm of an unfortunate human) .

Stanley’s theory is supported by details such as the fact that the T-Rex’s arms, although small, are endowed with strong muscles that allow them to move quickly. Not to mention that the little arms are finished off with two sharp claws. Both traits (the loss of one claw to increase the pressure of the other two on prey and musculature) seem to dismiss the idea that the T-Rex’s arms were just a vestigial appendage doomed to permanent disuse.

However, Stanley’s theory does not explain why the arms were so short. If the T-Rex really used them to attack, they would have benefited from the increased length. This is where Kevin Padian’s hypothesis comes in. This biologist’s theory recently proposed in Polish Palaentological Act it’s that T-Rex evolved their arms getting shorter and shorter…so they wouldn’t accidentally rip them off.

Photo : amanda keley

There is increasing evidence that T-Rex were not as solitary animals as we think, but rather lived together in small groups, at least for some things. These huge carnivorous dinosaurs may have gathered around fallen prey to feed on it, much as wolves or vultures do today. In that context, having short arms was an advantage.

“Imagine several tyrannosaurus rex pouncing on the same prey”, says Padian. “You have several massive heads with incredibly powerful jaws and teeth trying to gain a foothold, biting, tearing flesh and biting bone in a feeding frenzy. What happens if you get too close to the place where one of your friends is eating? Well, he may warn you that you are invading his vital space in a very expeditious way: severing your arm ”.

Padian explains that this type of accidental cannibalism is not uncommon among reptiles. Crocodiles and alligators have sometimes been observed accidentally amputating the limbs of others of the same species during a feeding frenzy. In this scenario, having short forelimbs would help the T-Rex avoid damage during feeding. The problem is that it doesn’t explain how they got so small in the first place.

When the extinct species was discovered in 1900, its discoverer discarded the arms of the T-Rex, not being able to believe that they belonged to such a large animal. Put in perspective, if we human beings had arms as small as the T-Rex in relation to our own size, we would have arms of… 13cm. [vía IFL Science]