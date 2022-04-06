Why Billie Eilish had to ‘take a break’ from writing ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are the masterminds behind Happier than ever and his song “Getting Older”. However, while writing this song, Eilish said that she had to “take a break” because she wanted to cry.

Billie Eilish is one of the songwriters behind the 2021 release ‘Happier Than Ever’

Eilish garnered several awards and accolades for her first full-length album, When we all fall asleep, where do we go? He has since collaborated with Justin Bieber for a “Bad Guy” remix. She also partnered with Disney+ to create a live version of her album. Happier than ever.

