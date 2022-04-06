Why Billie Eilish had to ‘take a break’ from writing ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are the masterminds behind Happier than ever and his song “Getting Older”. However, while writing this song, Eilish said that she had to “take a break” because she wanted to cry.

Billie Eilish is one of the songwriters behind the 2021 release ‘Happier Than Ever’

Artist Billie Eilish Attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney’s ‘Turning Red’ | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Eilish garnered several awards and accolades for her first full-length album, When we all fall asleep, where do we go? He has since collaborated with Justin Bieber for a “Bad Guy” remix. She also partnered with Disney+ to create a live version of her album. Happier than ever.

This production debuted in 2021 and introduced fans to songs like “I Didn’t Change My Number”, “Billie Bossa Nova” and “Happier Than Ever”.

It’s “Happier Than Ever” that garnered Grammy nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video. Happier than ever as an album it earned nominations in the categories Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album.

Other songs on this release caught the attention of fans. That includes “Getting Older,” which gave Eilish the unique perspective of growing up in the spotlight. This original was one of the most difficult songs for the artist to write.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/7AS9r_E0PY4?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Billie Eilish had to ‘take a break’ from writing ‘Getting Older’

As the first song on this release, “Getting Older” introduced some of the Happier than ever themes, they also resonated on songs like “Happier Than Ever” and “NDA.” When it comes to creating this song, the track had an emotional impact on Eilish.

“I had to take a break in the middle of writing that, and I wanted to cry, because it was so revealing,” Eilish said during an interview with Rolling Stone. Since its release, “Getting Older” has garnered over 75 million streams on Spotify, as well as praise from fans around the world.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/5GJWxDKyk3A?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Billie Eilish explained some of the lyrics to ‘Getting Older’ from ‘Happier Than Ever’

As a Grammy Award-winning lyricist, some Eilish fans noted the personal lyrics included on “Getting Older.” One of the most revealing moments of the Happier than ever The clue is the opening lines of the chorus, “Things I once enjoyed / Just keep me employed now.”

“That line isn’t really, like, ‘Oh, boohoo, I’m sad,’ it’s really just a fact,” Eilish said during an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “Things that I enjoy can sometimes turn into things that feel like a burden, and it’s really weird. Like, ‘Oh, this is something I used to love, and now it feels like work. It’s not like, ‘Oh, now I hate this.’ Is different. Has changed.

Of course, Eilish has no plans to put her music career on hold. Recently, the artist and FINNEAS teamed up with Disney and Pixar, composing several “4*Town” songs for the animated film. Turning red.

RELATED: Willow Smith Sparks Feud Rumors With Billie Eilish By Unfollowing Her And Leaving ‘Happier Than Ever’ Tour