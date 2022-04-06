why a video of Jim Carrey forcefully kissing Alicia Silverstone goes viral – Prensa Libre

Carrey harshly criticized Will Smith for the slap he gave comedian Chris Rock during the last gala of the Oscar Awards.

Canadian-American comedian and actor Jim Carrey is in the eye of the storm for a viral video about one of his participation in the MTV Awards.

“I have nothing against Smith, he has done great things, but that was not a good time. He cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment last night… It was a selfish moment,” Carrey said. in an interview to cbs, quoted by Independent.

Smith hit Rock after having joked about the alopecia suffered by the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Carrey went on to say: “I would have announced this morning that he would sue Will for $200 million because that video will be there forever; It’s going to be ubiquitous.”

However, since the actor’s comments, a video has been released of the moment in which he forcefully kisses the actress Alicia Silverstone when she hands him one of the awards.

The fact dates back to MTV Movie Awards June 1997.

Internet users called Carrey’s attitude of criticizing Smith “hypocrisy” when, in an “abusive and macho” wayforcefully kissed Silverstone also in full gala.

Also read: The impressive “deepfake” of Jim Carrey imitating Jack Nicholson (and why California banned this technology)

“Jim Carrey Says Will Smith Should Have Been Arrested For Punching Chris Rock. How about when Jim Carrey Force kissed Alicia Silverstone on stage to accept an award? says one of the tweeters, quoted by Independent.

“Look at her reaction after she did it, she looks so disgusted!” comments another.