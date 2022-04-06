Who has won the most Oscars in history?

Year after year, the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences grants the Oscar awards, which recognize the most important figures in cinema worldwide. With the 94th edition With the awards just around the corner (held on March 27), it is a good time to look back and remember who the most successful stars in the history of the ceremony have been.

Since the creation of the gala in 1929, the Academy has distributed more than 3,000 golden statuettes and has awarded a long list of artists. However, there is one name that stands out above the rest: waltdisney. The cartoon genius has been the most awarded person in the history of the contestsince his contributions to the seventh art were worth it to get a total of 26 awards, 4 of them honorary. Beyond this unattainable mark, several legends of the big screen lead the classifications in the different categories.

Most Awarded Actress

The undisputed queen of the Oscars in terms of awards is Katharine Hepburn. No one, neither in the male category nor in the female categoryhas managed to reach the four statuettes that the American interpreter achieved during her long career.

Hepburn was recognized four times as best actress thanks to his performances in ‘glory of a day‘ (1933), ‘Guess who’s coming to dinner‘ (1967), ‘The lion in winter‘ (1968) and ‘in the golden pond‘ (1981). Awards, by the way, that she never went to collect. His spectacular legacy caused that in 1999 the American Film Institute named her “the biggest star of classic Hollywood cinema“.

The list is continued by three actresses who accumulate three statuettes each:

Maryl Streep with two awards for best actress and one for best supporting actress

Frances McDormand with three for best actress, the last for Nomadland (2020)

ingrid bergmanwith two for best actress and one for best supporting actress.

Most Awarded Actor

The classification of male performers is a little more disputed than the previous one, since three actors tied for the highest ranking with three statuettes respectively.

Among them, Daniel Day-Lewis is the one who has harvested hits most recently, since he won his last award for best actor in 2012 for ‘Lincoln’. His other two awards are for ‘My Left Foot’ (1989) and ‘Wells of Ambition’ (2007).

The second member of this select club is the charismatic Jack Nicholsonwhich you have in your windows two awards for best actor for his roles in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ (1975) and ‘Better… impossible’ (1997). The third Oscar went to Best Supporting Actor for ‘The force of affection’ (1983).

For its part, Walter Brennan may be the most unknown of the three actors to young audiences, having won all three of his awards in the first half of the 20th century. The three of them were like Best Supporting Actor for his performances in ‘Rivals’ (1936), ‘Kentucky’ (1938) and ‘The Outsider’ (1940).

More Best Director Awards

In the category of best director, we also find a clear dominator: the legendary filmmaker John Fordwhich took home the distinguished award four times:

‘The informer’ (1935)

‘The Grapes of Wrath’ (1940)

‘How green was my valley!’ (1941)

‘The Quiet Man’ (1952)

Related news

In addition, it should be noted that Ford took two other Oscars as best documentary director.

Most awarded film

Finally, we also find ourselves with a triple tie at the top of the ranking of most awarded feature films. Among the three films, stands out ‘titanica‘ (1997) for having more nominations than the rest of the candidates.