Who does Seth Rollins think may be the next to leave AEW for WWE?

Cody Rhodes is not the first ex-AEW to sign with WWE, as Bea Priestley was under contract with the Elite for almost a year, until her dismissal in August 2020.

But it can be said that the arrival of Priestley (today Blair Davenport) to WWE was given as a “plan B”, who today would surely continue in AEW if it had not been for the pandemic. As opposed, Rhodes left AEW proprio motuwhether or not it was a consequence of certain disagreements with Tony Khan, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

And as a server already exposed, the management that Rhodes receives in his new stage within the McMahon Empire could change the perception existing towards this house by many competitors who are active in AEW today and who will eventually verify that Khan’s house is not that land of opportunity they believed, when observing the unstoppable addition of new names to the squad each month in pursuit of raising numbers of audience.

► The triumph of WWE, according to Seth Rollins

This past weekend was perceived by many as a full-blown WWE victory over AEW, seeing the financial success of WrestleMania 38 and Rhodes’ return to the house that made him famous. A kind of beginning of the end of AEW that looks somewhat unlikely, certainly.

Sentiment you wanted to expose seth rollins under an interview granted to ‘Gorilla Position’, where “The Visionary”, Rhodes’ first rival on his return, said this when asked about who he would like to follow in the footsteps of “The American Nightmare”.