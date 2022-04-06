Where to buy food cheaper now that prices have skyrocketed

Central de Abastos of Mexico City. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Leira Velazquez | Mexico City

It turns out that everything is more expensive and my salary is no longer enough to buy everything I like, not even what I like to eat, my purchases have decreased. This is a phenomenon that happens to all of us, but it is the fault of inflation, prices are increasingly higher and it is more difficult to buy the basic food basket.

In simple words, inflation is the general change suffered by the prices of products in a country in a period, but what product? how much did they go up? where can we find the best prices?

The calculation of inflation is carried out by Inegi (National Institute of Statistics and Geography), registering the price of all the products that are traded in Mexico, an index is created and the variation is obtained, said variation is the percentage of inflation in Mexico.

In February 2022, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) registered a variation of 0.83% compared to the previous month. With this result, annual headline inflation stood at 7.28%. In the same month of 2021, monthly inflation was 0.63% and annual 3.76%.

That is to say, in February, the average prices of the products of the basic basket had an increase of 7.28% in one year, while, in 2021, the prices barely rose 3.76%, we see that the increase is almost double between February last year to date.

Where is the basic basket more expensive and cheaper

According to a study by Profeco, the store that sells the most expensive basic basket of 21 products is the Soriana Eugenia supermarket, in Mexico City, with a cost of 1,037.25 pesos, followed by Walmart de León Guanajuato, a supermarket that sells this basket up to 1,036.80 pesos.

While the places where these 21 products can be purchased at the cheapest price are: the Central de Abasto de Villahermosa, Tabasco, with a price of 347.71 pesos and the Central de Abasto de Monterrey, Nuevo León at 383.17 pesos.

José Luis de la Cruz, director of the Institute for Industrial Development and Economic Growth (IDIC), explained that “in the case of cities, merchants have to take the product from the place where it is planted and harvested, to the city, so the costs of logistics and other intermediaries are included. While in the province it is more accessible to have primary products, fruits and vegetablesbut the price of manufactured products increases”

Read more

We are going to review the data in depth, focusing on the prices of the products of the basic basket.

You may also like:

A market in Mexico City. Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

black beans

Something that cannot be missing in a Mexican home is black beans, which until March 2021 had the highest price of 35 pesos per kilo, but this 2022 is at a maximum price of 50 pesos. While, in March of last year, the cheapest kilogram of black beans was 23 pesos, the same price that could be found in Chedraui this 2022.

white egg

Another essential product is white egg, which in March 2021 was at a minimum price of 30 pesos both in flea markets and public markets, but in commercial stores such as La Comer it could be found for up to 38.90 pesos per kilo. this 2022, the cheapest price is 34.74 pesos in the Mexican Commercial.

Beef

Speaking of more expensive products, the kilogram of beef steak meat is at a maximum price of 206.50 pesos, the highest, but the cheapest at 148 pesos per kilo, however, last year the cheapest price was 122 pesos. and the most expensive was 167.40 pesos.

Avocado

The avocado, called green gold, lives up to its name, last year it registered a minimum price of 27 pesos or the highest of 60 pesos, this March it reached a minimum price of 62.50 pesos, but the kilo was found in 85 pesos.

José Luis de la Cruz mentioned that “in the case of public markets and small businesses, the owners usually obtain supplies through intermediaries, in the case of the Central de Abastos, without having contact with the producers as such. While supermarkets can have direct arrangements with producers.”

“The first thing is that there is a chain of intermediaries, such as distribution. In addition, there are the phytosanitary control parameters that are not met in the same way in supermarkets and public markets. Thirdly, supermarkets buy in bulk to supply in the different stores that are in the state or region, ”he detailed.

More special product prices

When prices increase, the first thing we stop buying is the taste for a particular fruit, such as watermelon, pineapple or mango, since households prefer to buy meat or vegetables such as potatoes and pumpkins.

Watermelon

In this sense, the price of watermelon can be found at a price of up to 15.90 pesos per kilo, considering that a complete piece can weigh from 2 to 15 kilograms, considering an average of 7 kilos, it would cost up to 100 pesos per a good size watermelon. Although we can also find it at a price of 7 pesos per kilo this year.

Pineapple

In the case of pineapple, last year it was found in public markets for up to 30 pesos per kilo, but in 2022 the price reached 50 pesos per kilo.

The IDIC director added that in the case of fruit, prices also change due to weather conditions, whether droughts or rains, and also due to product demand and harvests.

On the other hand, “while the prices of some foods and other goods increase, what ends up happening is that the lower-income sectors of the population end up allocating their resources to buying certain essential products and leaving aside other goods or foods, reducing the consumption of certain unnecessary foods.

You may also be interested in | VIDEO: 8 ingenious ideas to recycle your used clothes