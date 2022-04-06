Where is Nagini in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’? Voldemort’s Serpent Controversy Of Which There Is Much To Tell – CINEMABLEND

The character, who debuted in the sequel ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’ and is played by Claudia Kim, does not appear on the posters or in the trailers of the film.

the battle between Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) and dumbledore (Jude Law) continues this Friday, April 8, on the big screen. That’s the day that Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secretsthe third installment about the magizoologist newt scamander (Eddie Redmayne), hits theaters. The film, directed by David Yates, continues the story after Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and fans of the saga have missed a couple of characters in the posters and trailers of the film: Tub (Katherine Waterston) and Nagini (ClaudiaKim). We already talked about the first one a long time ago, but What happened to Voldemort’s future snake?

We will have to wait for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets is released to find out if Nagini finally returns in the film. But in the meantime, let’s look back to refresh your memory a bit and remember what happened to this character and why there is so much left to tell about him.

A CURSE IN THE BLOOD AND ITS CONNECTION WITH GRINDELWALD IN ‘HARRY POTTER’

fans of Harry Potter they first met Nagini in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The faithful companion of Lord Voldemort appeared in the saga about the young magician until Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. In the denouement of the franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, just in the final moments of the battle of hogwarts, Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) kills Nagini with the sword of gryffindor.

Neville Longbottom after killing Nagini at the Battle of Hogwarts in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’.



The snake It was one of the dark wizard’s horcruxes., reason why it was necessary to finish her before being able to defeat Voldemort. As you will remember, to create a horcrux and introduce a part of your soul inside it, you have to kill someone. Nagini became one of them when Voldemort killed the witch and Ministry of Magic worker Bertha Jorkins in 1994. In addition to attacking his enemies, the dark wizard used Nagini’s poison to maintain his strength.

After the end of Harry Potterfans of the story created by JK Rowling forgot about the snake until the promotion of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and actress Claudia Kim revealed that her role, which had been kept secret until then, was Nagini.

Thanks to the prequel saga fantastic animals, we have learned new details about the history of this character. On The Crimes of Grindelwald It is introduced as a maledictus. In the wizarding world, this term refers to women who suffer from a blood curse -inherited from mother to daughter- leading them to become a creature permanently. In the sequel, Nagini can transform into a snake at will.

Nagini was one of the shows of the Arcanus Circus. There she met Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), who was searching for his true identity. Together and using the curse of the character of Kim, they escaped from the circus and began the search in Paris for the true origin of Credence.

Bathilda Bagshot possessed by Nagini alongside Harry Potter in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1’.



During the final showdown The Crimes of Grindelwaldthe main characters had to choose a side and Nagini decided to stay with Newt Scamander’s group. The last time we saw the character was at Hogwarts, where he moved with the magizoologist and Dumbledore’s other allies..

As a curious fact, Nagini possessed, in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1the corpse of Bathilda BagshotGellert Grindelwald’s great-aunt.

A CONTROVERSIAL CHARACTER

Nagini’s introduction to the magical world was not without controversy. The fans criticized that she was “racially insensitive” that an Asian woman -Kim is South Korean- gave life to a cursed character who transforms into a snake and becomes Voldemort’s slave. Korean-American writer ellen oh criticized that Nagini becomes “a white man’s pet”.

Both Kim and Rowling, who acknowledged that the character’s past was a secret she kept for about 20 years, spoke about the controversy.

Nagini in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’.



“Nagas are mythical serpents from Indonesian mythology, hence the name Nagini. Sometimes they are represented as winged, other times as half human, half snake. Indonesia is made up of a few hundred ethnic groups, including the Javanese, the Chinese and the Betawis,” Rowling shared on Twitter regarding the controversy.

As for Kim’s response to the controversy: “It was unexpected. When I found out that he was playing Nagini, I thought it was significant because he is an important character in the Harry Potter saga. Harry Potter It’s a franchise with a lot of Caucasian actors, so I thought Korean viewers might be happy. […] I think Nagini should be played by an Asian. JK Rowling has sought out an Asian actress because she researched Nagini’s origins.”

Rowling further explained that fantastic animals it had given him the opportunity to tell the story of Nagini that he had always known. “There were always clues that she had been human. The Naga is, in mythology, a race of serpent-like beings. So her name was an allusion to the fact that she could once have been human,” she claimed. “I never wanted to explain this piece of the past, but now I can tell it, which is very satisfying and fits perfectly with the theme of this film”.

HOW DID HE END UP WITH VOLDEMORT?

the saga fantastic animals is a pentalogy so, after the premiere of Dumbledore’s Secrets, there are still two more deliveries to explain and delve into the evolution of Nagini. Many are those who wonder how is it possible that a woman like the one that appears in The Crimes of Grindelwaldwho ends up on Dumbledore’s side and shows that she wants to help Credence Barebone, becomes Voldemort’s faithful companion in the future.

It is possible that at the end of the saga we can see the great enemy of Harry Potter. The final duel between Grindelwald and Dumbledore took place in 1945, the same year that Tom Marvolo Riddle left Hogwarts. Will we see Nagini meet Voldemort when he was still young?

Voldemort and Nagini.



Some theories suggest that the snake joined the villain after the latter’s defeat in Godric’s Hollow in 1981.. That year, on Halloween night, the villain went to the Potters’ house to kill Harry, since a prophecy established that the young wizard – a baby at the time – was his mortal enemy.

When Voldemort cast a killing curse on Harry, his mother Lily protected him and sacrificed herself, causing the curse to rebound against the dark wizard and his soul to leave his body.. Following his defeat, Voldemort exiled himself to Albania. Rowling has revealed that, at the time, Voldemort was a ghostly creature who survived in the forest by communicating with animals, especially snakes..

Although a lot of time passes between the end of what will be fantastic animals -taking into account that the duel between Grindelwald and Dumbledore was in 1945- and the possible first meeting between Voldemort and Nagini, it would be a good way to end the saga to show the first face to face of both characters. In that way, fantastic animals would close by connecting with Harry Potter.

