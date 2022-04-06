Where do celebrities go on vacation? | Lifestyle

Karen Garcia

These places have become popular after the visit of celebrities.

Easter and summer holidays are approaching, and therefore We show you some of the places where celebrities vacation. Perhaps one of the list is close to you and you will be encouraged to meet.

Tulum: Perhaps you have already heard a lot about this place and even think that it is overrated, but in truth it is one of the most visited places by celebrities for a reason.

Tulum has become one of the favorite destinations of personalities such as Cara Delevigne, Emily Ratajowski, Chiara Ferragni, Camila Sodi, Gerladine Bazán, to mention a few names.

Its beaches are worth knowing and enjoying, because its style boho chic vibes they make it even more exclusive. Ideal to relax or have some delicious tropical drinks. And since it’s in our country, maybe you’ll be encouraged to go and meet someone famous.

Los Cabos: Another place that is still a total paradise. Its incomparable beaches of San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas will always be a good option to visit.

Camila Cabello, Gwyneth Paltrow and Eiza González have been there many times, so without a doubt, they take a break from their busy schedules there. During the last years, the Esperanza resort is the most visited by celebrities.

Mykonos: Diego Boneta, Sofía Castro and Paris Hilton are some celebrities who repeatedly go to this Mediterranean paradise to spend a vacation. It is considered as a must of all celebrities.

Mykonos has everything an artist needs; exclusive beaches, never-ending parties and meals that can be savored against the background of beautiful landscapes.

Saint-Tropez: One of the places most frequented by celebrities, considered a luxury destination. Its docks are full of yachts, it has five-star restaurants and privileged views that you will never forget.

Novak Djokovic, Leonardo DiCaprio and Beyoncé go to Saint Tropez to escape the routine.

Hawaiian Islands: These islands will never go out of style, so much so that even Rihanna, Emma Stone, Julia Roberts have their vacation homes to go to when they want to spend some of their free time.