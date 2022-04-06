When does Don’t Look Up appear on Netflix?

Highly anticipated Netflix original movie Don’t Look Up to make its debut in theaters December 10 and can be streamed on Netflix in just a few weeks Dec. 24.

The film follows two astronomers who trying to warn mankind a great comet on its way to earth. Younger astronomers Kate Dibiaskya and Randall Mindy are not to be believed after discovering a comet that will end life as we know it. They must launch a national media campaign to try to prevent the destruction of the planet.

Star-studded actors have many popular names, including Oscar winners. Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and more.

With director and producer Adam McKay When asked how he got so many A-list actors to work on this movie, he said, “Honestly, I’m still completely shocked that we managed to get all these megastars to agree to this. We originally submitted the script in early 2020. Jen Lawrence was the first one we exited from and the first one we logged in. So Leo agreed, then Jonah and Meryl. At one point, my acting director said that he was getting ridiculous«

List of actors • Jennifer Lawrence plays astronomer Kate Dibiaskya, • Leonardo DiCaprio plays Kate Dibiasky, professor of astronomy, Dr. Randall Mindya, • Meryl Streep introduces the President of the United States, • Cate Blanchett plays Brie, the face of The Daily Rip, • Rob Morgan plays Dr. Clayt Oglethorpe, • Jonah Hill introduces the president’s son, Jason Orleans, • Ron Perlman plays Colonel Drask, • Timothée Chalamet plays Nicoa, • and many more headlines.

Where don’t you look up depicted in theaters?

The film will hit theaters on Friday, December 10 across the country.

How did the pandemic affect the filming of the film?

The film will be released much later than originally expected due to the pandemic. Although the descriptions were originally designed april 2020 but it didn’t start before in early November of the same year.