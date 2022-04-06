When communication coordinators transcend their functions

Events like the one that happened to Grisham and others like it usually occur between those who are responsible for communication, either internally or externally through a Public Relations agency.

Among my references in this regard I remember two. During the opening ceremony of the University of Soccer and Sports Science, in the city of Pachuca, there will be a meeting with local and sports authorities, including the state governor.

Faced with this concurrence, we summoned sports and political media. At the event, the governor’s collaborators tried to block access to journalists, so a young executive from my team tried to prevent reporters from passing, not realizing that she was being video recorded, which would surely result in a negative note on the evening news.

Fortunately, I was close enough to see the panorama and, after confronting the government officials, I managed to let the media in to carry out their work (for the benefit of mine, which was to achieve positive dissemination of the event).

Communication coordinators also have to suffer from the actions of their bosses (or clients, in the case of Public Relations executives). I once called a press conference for the sports media to announce the launch of a social campaign, the main character of which was a well-known retired soccer referee. The interest of the media led them to be punctual but the central character had a considerable delay.

After a few minutes of waiting and several calls to the expected referee, I had to face the situation to hold back the media that were already threatening to withdraw; the offer was: wait because I guarantee there will be an important note. When the referee arrived, he received the “red card” and whistles from the reporters, but the communication objective was fulfilled.

Some communication coordinators like (or are pushed by their superior) to have their own media exposure, surely to avoid public wear and tear on their boss; All the information is channeled through them and, eventually, they are a kind of parapet counteracting critical opinions towards the boss due to his words or actions.

This is the case, for example, of the spokesperson for the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, who appears publicly more than his boss, or that of President Fox’s spokesperson, better identified by the phrase “what the president wanted to say.” , every time he had to justify some expression from his boss (and boy, were they not few).

On the other hand, there are low-profile communication coordinators: they attend to the media, manage information and are active, but they are focused on achieving the best media exposure for their bosses. He is the executive type of most politicians, athletes and artists.