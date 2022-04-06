When and on what social network will “Family” premiere?

There is no doubt about the success that the famous singer Camila Cabello has had. Well, her career has been marked by great musical themes. Such as “Do n’t Go Yet”, “Havana”, “My Oh My” and her most recent song being “Bam Bam”. Which was made in collaboration with Ed Sheeran and will be part of her new album.

The artist has also collaborated with other musicians. Like Pharrell Williams, Alejandro Sanz, Pitbull, J Balvin, Machine Gun Kelly and even with her ex-partner Shawn Mendes.

But when does his album come out?! Camila Cabello will be releasing her full album tomorrow, April 7 at 7:00 p.m. in Chile through a popular social network.

So you will be able to listen to it one day before its official premiere, which is on the 8th of the same month, that is, on Friday of this week. Which was announced a month ago, through a publication for his birthday that was March 3.

In which social network will Camila Cabello release her new album “Familia”?

Camila Cabello will present her album through TikTok, joining the trend that other famous and successful artists have already used, such as Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Rosalía. So apparently it’s a good way to publicize new music.

“Familia: Welcome to the Family” is the name given by the singer to the premiere of her album on the social network. Which will be an immersive musical experience that will be broadcast live through her official account @camilacabello.

To motivate all her fans and fans to connect on time at 7:00 p.m. (in Chile), the interpreter of “My Oh My” has uploaded several videos to her social networks anticipating a little of what can be seen in the great virtual event of the social network of the moment, TikTok.