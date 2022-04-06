WhatsApp: How to know who sees my states several times

Digital Millennium

Definitely WhatsApp is the favorite application of many to send messages, but just like on other social networks like Instagram, on WhatsApp you can share statuses with your contacts that are deleted 24 hours after being published and although the app shows us who saw them, it is not known how many times they saw it.

As you know, WhatsApp shows us who saw our statuses, this always and when you have Read Receipts turned on, but you never know how many times they viewed it and if you are curious to know this, we will tell you how you can do to see who or who is looking out for you.

How to know which contacts see my statuses several times?

Although the application offers us several functions to make it easier for us to use, there are some that have not been added such as how many Sometimes a contact sees your statuses and if you want to knowyou can do it through WhatsApp Plus.

WhatsApp Plus is an external app, of which you must be careful, since it is not official and even Meta has mentioned is a rogue app, so it might have some consequence as your account is suspended.

In WhatsApp Plus there are several options such as customizing read receipts, choose your last connection time or see how many times a contact viewed your statuses.

You can download the application at Malavida, iDescargar and APKPost. Once installed, register your WhatsApp number, post a status and after your contacts start seeing the content you uploaded, you will need to touch the eye icon at the bottom and finally go to the check button next to each contact, This is where you will see the number of times your statuses have been seen.

