What’s to watch on CCC Go and streaming platforms

CCC GO

two are family

(GOLDEN, 11:52 AM) Samuel lives life without responsibilities on the beach in the south of France. Until one day, one of his old loves leaves a few-month-old baby in his arms: it’s Gloria, his daughter. So unable to care for a newborn and determined to return the child to her mother, he goes to London to try to find her but is unsuccessful.

Spider Man

(TNT, 1:49 p.m.) When Peter Parker is bitten by a genetically altered spider, he discovers that he has developed superhuman strength and the ability to climb the walls of even the tallest skyscrapers. After a tragic event, he swears to fight crime, secretly becoming Spider-Man. Very soon Peter will have to put himself to the test by facing his nemesis, the terrible Green Goblin, while trying to conquer his always beloved Mary Jane, protect the innocent and understand the enormous responsibility he has acquired along with his new and amazing powers. .

Olympus under fire

(space, at 23) The story centers on Mike Banning, a former Special Forces soldier who now works in the Secret Service alongside the President of the United States, Benjamin Asher. Banning maintains a personal and friendly relationship with President Asher, First Lady Margaret, and her son Connor. During a snowy Christmas night at Camp David, Asher is escorted to a fundraising campaign, the vehicle that was escorting the president suffers an accident.

QUBIT TV

thereader

Set in Germany after World War II. Michael Berg (David Kross) meets Hanna Schmitz (Kate Winslet), a woman twice his age. Despite the class differences, the two end up falling in love and living a beautiful love story. One day Anna mysteriously disappears and eight years later, Berg ends up rediscovering his past. He ends up being surprised when he witnesses a controversial trial for war crimes committed by the Nazis.

Disney+

DEATH ON THE NILE

In World War I, a young Hercule Poirot devises a successful strategy to advance his Belgian division to the front lines, but a booby trap mutilates his face. His fiancée, Nurse Katherine, doesn’t back down, but she tells him to grow a mustache to hide her scars. In 1937, in a London club, Poirot watches blues singer Salome Otterbourne perform and sees Jacqueline de Bellefort dancing passionately with her fiancé Simon Doyle. Jackie’s childhood friend, heiress Linnet Ridgeway, walks in and is introduced to Simon. Six weeks later, in Egypt, Poirot meets his friend Bouc and Bouc’s mother, Euphemia, a painter. Bouc invites Poirot to join them at the hotel to celebrate the wedding of a surprising couple: Linnet and Simon.

NETFLIX

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

A docuseries that in each episode shows how Jimmy Savile, one of the most beloved faces on the British small screen, became a sexual predator until his death in 2011. From that moment on, hundreds of complaints began to come to light of sexual abuse committed by Savile for years; some complaints in which crimes against minors were not lacking. Through different testimonies, it is shown how Savile was able to show a facet on television that was totally opposite to the one he showed to his victims.

STAR+

Our Kind of People

The story follows Angela Vaughn, a single mother who sets out to reclaim her family name with her revolutionary hair care line that brings out the natural beauty of black women. However, one day she discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside down.