What youtuber should do after defeat against Cardi B

Cardi-B She is not willing to put up with insults or defamation on social networks. A few days ago she closed her accounts on social networks and now it was revealed that she had just scored a legal victory against an acquaintance. youtuber American who would have defamed her through videos uploaded to Youtube.

The rapper of Dominican origin won a court order that compels the youtuber Tasha K. to delete and never post defamatory videos about her again.

According to the BBC, this legal victory comes a few months after the rapper will win one demand $2 million award against Latasha Kebe, known online as Tasha K.

In a court document seen by Radio 1 Newsbeat, a judge ordered Kebe to remove more than 20 videos.

The singer, known for hits like I Like It, Money and WAP, was the subject of a “malicious campaign” of false accusations by Kebe.

Kebe hosts the gossip site UnWineWithTashaK which has a million subscribers.

During the trial, the lawyers of the singer, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said that Kebe had launched “a campaign to damage and destroy the reputation [de Cardi B] between their fans and the consuming public”.

According to the ruling, Kebe has to remove 21 videos in the next five days from his social media channels. Youtube and social networks.

In the original case, attorneys for Cardi-B They said Kebe began making “demeaning and harassing statements” in early 2018 and continued to do so, at one point falsely claiming the star had worked as a prostitute.

A judge has now barred Kebe from making certain statements about the sexual health and personal life of Cardi-B. The judge declared that both parties had agreed to the terms of the “permanent injunction.” The lawyers of Cardi-B they said the comments and videos on Kebe’s channel caused the singer “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish and emotional distress”.