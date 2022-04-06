what was not seen after the actor hit Chris Rock – Metro Puerto Rico

Minutes of tension were experienced at the Oscars, after Will Smith went up to hit Chris Rock on stage, after he made a joke about his wife.

The interpreter, who minutes later won the statuette for best actor for King Richard, slapped the comedian, who compared Jada Pinkett Smith’s short hair to Demi Moore’s in the movie GI Jane.

At first the fact caused laughter because many thought it was part of the show, but when he realized about his en…👇https://t.co/Hi1YOIcfGi – Publimetro (@PublimetroChile) March 28, 2022

In that sense, the actress and wife of Smith has spoken publicly about her fight against alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Will Smith yelled at Rock after returning to his seat.

What happened after the fact

In the middle of the commercial cut of the ceremony, which occurred minutes after the fact, the actors Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry were seen consoling the King Richard actor.

“During the commercial break, Will Smith is pushed aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who tell him to ignore what happened. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel consoling Jada and Will’s representative at her side,” noted journalist Scott Feinberg.

During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes of him as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep of her by his side of her. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022

Bradley Cooper was also seen approaching Smith and having a conversation with him.

While this is happening, Chris Rock remained on stage, looking at everything that was happening around him.