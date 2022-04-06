What the first reviews of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore say

It will hit theaters in just over a week. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secretsthe third installment of the prequel Harry Potter spin-off. The series stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, who returns with a new adventure alongside Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Lawwho faces the dark Gellert Grindelwald, played by Mads Mikkelsenwho replaced Johnny Depp in the role.

Like many other Hollywood productions, Fantastic Beats 3 was delayed by the pandemic. Its initial release date was scheduled for November 2021, but it was finally rescheduled for April this year.

In addition to the pandemic, the production was affected by other problems behind the scenes. In addition to the departure of Johnny Depp, due to his controversial divorce with Amber Heard, the studio had to deal with Ezra Millerthe actor who plays Credence Barebones, who also had some personal problems.

Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

Veteran Harry Potter director, David Yachtsis back behind the scenes, with a script by JK Rowling and Steve Klovers. In just a few days Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It will hit theaters and little by little the first reactions from critics are known.

Critic Lovia Gyarkye of The Hollywood Reporterwrites: “It’s hard to stay in love with the Wizarding World when its output is mired in controversy and its creator frequently espouses dangerously short-sighted views. This inevitably influences perceptions of the work, revealing, at least to this critic, just how obsessed there are these movies with the binaries: good and evil, rich and poor, love and hate, light and dark. But life, like stories, is much more complicated, and that’s one lesson that the franchise should accept.

For his part, Peter Bradshaw of the newspaper Guardiannotes that: “The Secrets of Dumbledore is another lovable, charming-looking fantasy adventure with great production design and visual effects, especially in the New York scenes. But it’s not so much about ‘secrets’ as it is about new components.” franchise narratives that blend into ongoing content over and over again.

Eddie Redmayne and Callum Turner as Newt and Theseus Scamander

Rachel LaBonte from ScreenRant: This movie was meant to be the midpoint of a five-movie franchise. However, by the time the credits roll, it may be hard to decide if anything important has really been accomplished. There’s a sense that, barring perhaps one major development, Dumbledore and the other heroes end up right where they started in Fantastic Beasts 3.”

Ben Travis from Empire: “It’s an improvement over The Crimes of Grindelwald, in many ways a corrective to that film’s narrative. While parts of Secrets still feel confusingly plotted, there’s more fun along the way, with some wizard duel sequences impressive and a great beast-based piece alluding to the overall title of the franchise.”

Siddhant Adlakha of IGN: “Secrets of Dumbledore is the third film in the Fantastic Beasts series; there are two more entries planned, but ending the Harry Potter spin-off here would be a mercy. There is nothing fantastic about the new film. The story is boring. The characters are even duller. It’s visually unimaginative, and there are few real secrets to speak of (a reveal at the end that clarifies very little).”

Certainly there seems to be some consensus that the third instance of Fantastic Beasts it’s superior, when compared to its predecessor, even if it doesn’t quite progress the story. It also seems that Newt returns to regain greater prominence, like the beasts referred to in the title of the saga.

At the moment the fate of the franchise is not clear either, since according to the original plans of Warner Bros. there would be two other remaining films. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets hits theaters next week.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!