What the first reviews of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore say

It will hit theaters in just over a week. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secretsthe third installment of the prequel Harry Potter spin-off. The series stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, who returns with a new adventure alongside Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Lawwho faces the dark Gellert Grindelwald, played by Mads Mikkelsenwho replaced Johnny Depp in the role.

Like many other Hollywood productions, Fantastic Beats 3 was delayed by the pandemic. Its initial release date was scheduled for November 2021, but it was finally rescheduled for April this year.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker