What Sofía Vergara did with the first big money she earned

If there is something that characterizes Latinos, it is attachment, the expression of affection and family belonging. Far from the coldness that other cultures can show in their relationships, Latinos rarely forget their origin and show a marked desire to meet with their own, to celebrate as a family, to consolidate ties. and the life story of Sofia Vergara seems to be no exception to this way of being Latin. And the fate that she gave her first gain from money confirms it.

Already as a child, Sofia Vergara He showed great talent for modeling and acting in his homeland, Barranquilla. Her histrionic way of being, her born daring and her impudence made her a magnet for local flashes. So much so that a photographer claimed her discovery when she saw her at the age of 17 walking on a Colombian beach and offered to make a photo book. The man offered her her first job as a model, and she became famous in Colombia by starring in a Pepsi commercial, which brought her her first big profit. money.

Sofia Vergara She was trained in Catholic schools and the strict education she received in those establishments made her doubt about starting a career as a model and participating in daring productions. But according to her biographers, it was her own tutors, teachers and directors who gave her permission to accept her future projects and go on stage. She would never stop

Sofía Vergara started as a model at the age of 17

Sofía Vergara: career, fame and money

Opportunities crowded as soon as Sofia Vergara began to sell his image and soon discovered that he could combine a lucrative career with a good income. money, in the world of fashion along with the entertainment and show business. Sofía’s first notable acting role on television was in Mexico, in the telenovela Acapulco, cuerpo y alma, which was filmed in 1995. Although she was not even mentioned in the opening credits, the role was important to make herself known in the country and thus be able to make the leap to the US market.

After the telenovela, he moved to Miami and began working for the Univisión network as host of a travel show called Fuera de Serie. That was when he began the real installation of himself in the American market. As a supporting comedic actress on Modern Family she has a total of 5 Emmy, 5 Golden Globe and 3 SAG Award nominations.

Sofia has an unconditional attachment to her family

But Sofia Vergara He always showed an unconditional attachment to his family. He was even a vital pillar to overcome the pain caused by the murder of one of his brothers. Such is the bond that linked her to her mother, Margarita Vergara Dávila, and to her father, Julio Enrique Vergara Robayo, that with the first great money who won from the Pepsi commercial at age 17 paid off his parents’ debts.