What Sofía Vergara did with the first big money she earned

If there is something that characterizes Latinos, it is attachment, the expression of affection and family belonging. Far from the coldness that other cultures can show in their relationships, Latinos rarely forget their origin and show a marked desire to meet with their own, to celebrate as a family, to consolidate ties. and the life story of Sofia Vergara seems to be no exception to this way of being Latin. And the fate that she gave her first gain from money confirms it.

Already as a child, Sofia Vergara He showed great talent for modeling and acting in his homeland, Barranquilla. Her histrionic way of being, her born daring and her impudence made her a magnet for local flashes. So much so that a photographer claimed her discovery when she saw her at the age of 17 walking on a Colombian beach and offered to make a photo book. The man offered her her first job as a model, and she became famous in Colombia by starring in a Pepsi commercial, which brought her her first big profit. money.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker