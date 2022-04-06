What movies to watch this weekend on HBO, Netflix and Disney +: Will Smith, the epicness of Ridley Scott and the great success of the Goya | Entertainment

Once again and like every Friday, we come loaded with cinematographic novelties that we are going to recommend for this weekend so little spring. Prepare popcorn here we come with 3 recommendations from Netflix, HBO Max and Disney +.

If you’re still a little short on plans for the weekend or, although the sun is shining (at least in Madrid), it’s bitterly cold and you don’t really feel like going out, luckily for you, your favorite streaming platforms They will be happy to keep you company.

That is why we come with 3 recommendations from Netflix, HBO Max and Disney + so that at least the time passes a little faster enjoying good cinema.

Today, taking into account the much talked about episode of the Oscars, we bring you, because it really is very good, Will Smith’s film for which he has won the statuette for best actor (We don’t know if it will last long). Along with this, we bring a great winner of the Goya awards and Adam Driver under the orders of Ridley Scott.

The Williams Method (HBO Max, 2021)

It was expected that this film would give Will Smith the Oscar and despite the embarrassing episode he starred in with Chris Rock, he finally won it. Separating person from actor and film, we cannot stop recommending it to you.

This film portrays the figure of Richard Williams, the father of the sisters Venus and Serena Williams, who, being very young, designed a very ambitious plan for them, as well as controversial due to its harshness, so that they would reach the top of the world. tennis from the humble neighborhood of Compton.

The two sisters became fully involved in the project as executive producers. and Serena highlighted her happiness for having made this movie a reality. The tennis player defended that it is a story “very emotional and very well done” . “And then you have Will playing my father. The way Will plays him takes the movie to another level”he continued.

We leave you the link to HBO Max, so you can take some time this weekend and enjoy it.

The Last Duel (Disney+, 2021)

Over the decades, Ridley Scott has made several period films that are widely regarded as classics.: Gladiator, The Kingdom of Heaven or Robin Hood, are just a few.

In this case, we are located in France, fourteenth century, in which a knight, Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), challenges his squire friend Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) to a duel after his wife accuses Jacques of raping her.

In this film, based on real events, we will see both characters in a fight of egos and insecurities and how both will be willing to preserve the name of their family.

We leave you the link to Disney +.

Border Laws (Netflix, 2021)

Finally, a great and award-winning film (it won 5 Goyas out of the 6 for which it was nominated). Without a doubt one of the great winners of the night.

Girona, 1978, Ignacio Cañas is a 17-year-old student with great social problems until he meets Zarco, the head of a gang of young robbers who will quickly enter with all the consequences.

Love, action, a great soundtrack and some actors who, although they are young, already give a glimpse of their future quality, turn this film into a must.

You can watch it on Netflix by clicking here.