What have been the films with the most statuettes at the Oscars?

The popular statuette is the highest recognition in the seventh art FILE PHOTO. An Oscar statuette on display at an Oscars screening in Paris, France. April 26, 2021. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

The 94th edition of the Oscar awards is just a few days away from happening and with it the euphoria for the most important award in the seventh art in the world has generated great interest. As a recount for the popular recognition of the creators of magic in the cinema, here we present to you the films that have won the most statuettes in its history.

Even though three tapes are tied for first place each with 11 awards obtained, the number of overall nominations have been key for experts to justify who is the ultimate winner of all. Since the 70th installment of the year 1998, as obvious as it might seem, titanica becomes the film with the most statuettes in the history of the Oscars with 11 recognitions won out of a total of 14 nominations.

Directed and written by james cameron and starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet, this classic of contemporary cinema from 1997 maintains its record as the top winner in the history of the Oscars. The plot, a romantic epic, recounts the relationship between Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukatertwo young people who meet and fall in love aboard the RMS Titanic ocean liner on her maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York, United States, won the top category: “Best film”.

“Titanic” won the most important category: “Best Film” (Photo: File)

The most important award of the night is the “Best Film” category, where the work not only obtained said domination, but also won it over other great installments such as Good Will Hunting and LA Confidential. The rest of the victories were: “Best Direct” won by James Cameron, “Best Art Direction” won by Peter Lamont and Michel Ford, “Best Cinematography” to Carpenter, “Best Costume Design” to Scott, “Best Visual Effects” , “Best Editing”, “Best Soundtrack” to Horner, “Best Original Song”, “Best Sound” and “Best Editing”.

Unfortunately the tape lost 3being one of the most important: “Best actress” where Kate Winslet was, “Best Supporting Actress” to Gloria Stuart and “Best Makeup”. titanica obtained 91 additional awards from other awards.

“Ben-Hur” is in second place

Second is found Ben Hura 1959 American film directed by William Wyler which won almost all of the Oscars for which it was nominated. “Best film”, “Best Director”, “Best Actor”, “Best Supporting Actor”, “Best Production Design”, “Best Cinematography”, “Best Costume Design”, “Best Visual Effects”, “Best Editing”, “ Best soundtrack and best sound”.

Although he has the same number of statuettes won as Titanics, this film set mostly in the Roman province of Judea at the time of Emperor Tiberius, it only got 12 nominations so it is ranked second place. It should be noted that winning 11 out of 12 considerations is also one of the records obtained by this film starring Charlton Heston, Stephen Boyd, Jack Hawkins, Hugh Griffith and Haya Harareet.

Official poster (Photo: Twitter/@cinemaniaxc)

In third place with the same number of Oscars won is the film of the year 2003, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. The last film in the film trilogy of The Lord of the rings directed by Peter Jackson based on the work of JRR Tolkien won all the awards it was nominated forthis being his own record.

Among the most important categories that he obtained and won are: “Best film”, “Best Director”, “Best Art Direction” and “Best Original Song” for into the west written by Fran Walsh, Annie Lennox and Howard Shore.

The Oscar 2022 will take place next Sunday 27 March from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, United States, and Jane Campion’s Dog Powerin the lead with twelve nominations, could join this list.

KEEP READING:

Oscar 2022: What is the longest film in the history of cinema

Jane Campion, big favorite in the race for the Oscar for best direction

Yatra, “excited” before the Oscars to which he arrives with “Dos oruguitas”