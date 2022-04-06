What happened to Jack Nicholson? At 84 years old, the film legend has been retired for more than a decade and the controversy of his mental problems continues to haunt | People | Entertainment

Jack Nicholson is one of the best actors of all time. The interpreter managed to accumulate twelve Oscar nominations and three times won the golden statuette.

Today, the actor is 84 years old and enjoying his retirement from the big screen after a successful and long career that includes memorable performances and iconic films.

“Easy Rider” (1969), “Chinatown” (1974), “The Shining” (1980), “La Fuerza del Cariño” (1983), “El Honor de los Prizzi” (1985), “Batman” (1989) , “Better… Impossible” (1997) or “The Departed” (2002), are just some of the films that make Nicholson worthy of worldwide recognition as a legend on the big screen, reviewed As.

Jack Nicholson retired from movies 12 years ago

Without officially announcing his retirement, the actor has been away from the industry since 2010, after premiering “How do you know if…?” and at that time it was speculated that he could return, although Nicholson made it clear that he was not attracted, with a lapidary phrase: he did not feel “the necessary motivation”.

“The other day I thought that I have been working almost half the time in the history of cinema. We are a little over 100 years old and I have been over 50. Falling into that shocked me. I am a worker, I get tired sometimes, but I am lucky that when I want to rest, I rest”, she assured in 2008, in an interview for the newspaper El País.

After a couple of years, Jack Nicholson reappeared in public at the Lakers game.

The truth is, that the last time the interpreter was seen in public was in October 2021, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. From his privileged seat at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, he enjoyed one of his great passions: The Lakers and this shows that the actor, to date, was still vigorous and in full health.

However, it already looks consistent with its more than eight decades. Grey-haired, sparsely haired, overweight and slow to move, he enjoyed a game with his son Raymond and his brother.

The superstar lives away from social networks and his public appearances have been reduced to zero, as his fans no longer see him even on the red carpets of Hollywood events.

An inveterate womanizer with possible mental problems

There is much that is rumored about Nicholson, from physical to mental problems, but his spokesmen always come out to deny it.

On the other hand, the actor is recognized as quite a womanizer. Since his rise to fame in the 1960s, he married Sandra Knight, with whom he had his first daughter, actress Jennifer Nicholson.

He then had an affair with Susan Anspach and from that affair their second son, Caleb Godard, was born. The third daughter, Honey Hollman, also an actress, was born as a result of another romance, this time with Winnie Hollman.

Rebecca Broussard was the artist’s next relationship. With her he had two more children, Lorraine and Raymond, and Nicholson’s sixth and last child is Tessa, whom he had with Jeannine Gourin.

The Hollywood star had his longest and most convulsive relationship with Angelica Huston, who said in the past that “he did not know he was a first-rate womanizer.” The romance culminated when Broussard became pregnant with one of the actor’s daughters.

The Hollywood media assure that he was the lover of up to 2,000 women. (AND)