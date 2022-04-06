What do Johnny Depp and George Clooney have in common? No, it’s not that they’re actors…

In addition to being considered at some point as the ‘Sexiest Men in the World’, this pair has a common taste that points to the world of automobiles. Keep reading and discover what car we are talking about…

Magazine People I consider them on more than one occasion -both- as the “Sexiest Men in the World”. Yes, ‘sexy’, not sexy – we adapt to the Hispanicization of the RAE. Johnny Depp and George Clooney are two of the faces -besides attractive- most recognized in Hollywoodand each of the films in which they form a cast include the phrase “guaranteed success” beforehand.

However, these two actors share more than just their craft. Both Depp and Clooney have an unbridled taste for classic cars. In fact, the favorite of both points in the same direction: a Chevrolet Corvette from 1959.

This ’59 Corvette represents the first generation of a model that has become a flagship for the North American manufacturer. There are few cars that can be compared to what this machine that began to be produced from 1953 to 1962 achieved -and continues to achieve-. The one for the actors, in particular, is a red one with visible chrome.

The engine of this Chevy It is close to 290 HP which takes it to 294 CV. Unlike previous versions, the 1959 model undergoes a slight change in its frontal appearance: two double optics replace the headlights and the bumper now has a greater presence. The seats totally change their upholstery in relation to the Corvette of the first years and in this version of 59 seat belts are released for the first time.

With a much sportier model and with a convertible version, this Corvette became a reference for the entire movie mecca. There are not a few actors and directors who have disbursed 60 thousand dollars to acquire a car of this type. But without a doubt, Johnny Depp and George Clooney are the two most recognized…

