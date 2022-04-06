What are the sports that are setting trends in 2022

So far this year there are already some sports that have set a notable trend and that are being preconfigured as the favorites of the year and as a probable much more lasting trend. It is for this reason that it is much more practical to anticipate possible trends that can be preconfigured, so that they can better take advantage of the spaces that will become increasingly popular and, in turn, better adapt to the changes that are about to take place. reach.

In addition, there are many other alternatives that were not usually considered as serious sports and are now much more relevant. It is for this reason that there are now many more alternatives to consider if you want to start playing sports not only to improve your physical skills, but also to improve your mental skills and to improve your psychomotor coordination.

Crossfit, a constantly growing trend

This sport, without a doubt, became one of the most popular in recent times because it offers excellent and much more complete results than other types of more traditional physical activities, such as exercises with gym machines. In addition, there are many training groups that promote the popularity of this way of training.

CrossFit was originally developed for the San Francisco armed forces police force in the United States and was later used to train firefighters and other officer corps as well. This is why it focuses on a much more practical application of physical skills and helps develop the ten major physical areas: agility, coordination, balance, flexibility, strength, power, precision, cardio-respiratory endurance, muscular endurance, and speed.

HIIT

This type of training became very popular because it can be done with your own body weight and in a smaller space. Specifically, the training programs are based on very intense sessions of short duration, alternating series of 40 seconds with 40-second breaks in which anaerobic and aerobic exercises are performed. The purpose of these exercises is to develop strength and endurance, as well as improve the state of the cardiovascular system.

Therefore, if they have a somewhat sedentary job or if they want to improve their mobility, but they do not have equipment or a lot of space, they can opt for this type of training from the comfort of their homes. As well as it is much simpler and allows to achieve visible results in the physical state and very favorable results in the pulmonary and cardiovascular capacity.

Bodyweight Training

This training, like the previous one, uses the body’s own weight. But its main difference is that it is based on more traditional exercises (push-ups, squats, planks, etc.) in order to achieve better muscle tone and, also, to have more strength. The series of exercises are not performed by time, but by quantity, just as you would work in a gym.

Acrogym

These types of exercises require great physical coordination and, likewise, enormous concentration, since they are performed at heights, suspended in the air. The postures that are adopted can be combined with other people, in a way that challenges their reflexes and their mental coordination, in addition to the merely physical aspect.

BalletFit

Ballet is a type of dance that requires great mental integrity to be able to support the weight of the body and make it look light and aesthetically attractive. It is for these reasons that, when combined with fitness exercises, a far superior result is obtained in which physical abilities are challenged in order to achieve well-developed body toning and body control. Renowned movie star Natalie Portman underwent this type of training to prepare for her role in the highly successful film Black Swan.

pole dancing

Also called “baile del caño”, this type of physical activity is no longer considered just an erotic dance and has come to acquire greater prestige, so that many more people are practicing it. In addition, it helps to tone the legs and improve flexibility, which is very favorable for the joints and to improve body posture, among other things.

Yoga

This physical activity has existed for thousands of years, and its techniques and postures have been perfected and preserved over generations and generations of yogis who not only sought to tone their bodies and improve their flexibility with the various postures, but also sought to achieve superior stability and mental clarity. In this way, the benefits that can be achieved by practicing yoga are not only physical, but also mental. So they can take the opportunity to meditate and to have greater mental stability.

Pilates

Many people confuse this type of exercises with yoga, but although they are similar in certain aspects and in some postures, the main purpose of pilates is to tone muscles and improve flexibility. These exercises were originally developed by Joseph Pilates in early 20th century Germany to help rehabilitate war-wounded patients and improve their mobility. Then, with some modifications and improvements to the routines, some experts developed exercises to also improve strength and to improve joint mobility.

In conclusion, if you are looking for ways to tone up your body and start developing physical skills, you don’t need to have complex gym equipment and you don’t even need to leave the house, as there are many activities that are really stimulating with sessions. simple and short-lived. Therefore, we recommend that you find on your own what could be one of the options that is most convenient for you according to your particular interests and according to the results you want to obtain when doing physical activity.