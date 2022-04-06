‘WeCrashed’, the series that dissects the smoke sellers of capitalism

Television has removed the blindfold when it comes to analyzing the capitalist system, emphasizing the number of execrable frauds and businessmen with a lot of nose who take advantage of appearances and bubbles to enrich themselves with malpractice or directly selling smoke.

Is Anna Sorokin in Who is Anna? (Netflix), who posed as a millionaire heiress to attract investors. On super-pumped (Movistar+) we have Travis Kalanick, the founder of Uber who allowed a corporate culture where sexual harassment was accepted. Starting April 25, he will meet Elizabeth Holmes with The dropout (Disney+), an alleged revolutionary in the medical sector who lied about the real capabilities of a new method for doing analytics.

But the best portrait is being that of Adam and Rebekah Neumann in WeCrashed (Apple TV+), a humorous drama series that pokes fun at key figures in the WeWork company, here played by Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

Adam Neumann founded the company of coworking in 2010 with Miguel McKelvey using a million dollars from his wife’s family, and in 2019 the couple had to leave WeWork because the numbers didn’t add up.

Until then they had lived in ridiculous opulence while selling themselves as messiahs of entrepreneurship who had to “raise the consciousness of the world” by asserting the Buddhism studies of Rebekah, the daughter of a businessman convicted of tax evasion who always allowed him all the whims.

Clients rented them desks in co-working spaces, and the Neumanns decked it out with concepts new-age. And, because Adam was adept at selling himself like a mad genius, he found injections of capital to maintain the illusion of success with a loss-making business model.

WeCrashed ironically denounces that the fachendas with possibilities have the chance to win in the system in which we live. Not all either: there are spaces of co-working of Barcelona where small entrepreneurs with pretensions promise to change the world and business synergies just by sharing the Wi-Fi key.

And the most fascinating thing is to see the transformation of Anne Hathaway: she finds humanity, imbecility and parody while playing a small-time guru. From Rachel’s wedding by Jonathan Demme that was not surprising in this way. What a prodigy of an actress.

