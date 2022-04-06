we have a date with iOS 16 on June 6

Apple has officially confirmed the dates for its annual developer conference: WWDC 2022 will take place from June 6 to 10. That means that, de facto, the next key note It will be held on the afternoon of Monday, June 6 (Apple always chooses the first day of the WWDC to reveal its news).

Hopefully, Apple’s last non-face-to-face event due to the pandemic

As we have said recently, the most anticipated attraction of the WWDC is going to be iOS 16 followed by iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16. There are also rumors that there are new hardware with 27-inch screens ready for it , so we should not rule out surprises.

This year the event will continue to be online as a preventive measure against COVID-19although if there are no variants that complicate things, it should be the last purely remote version to return to something face-to-face in 2023. The only exception is going to be a small developer meeting on June 6, very discreet and controlled, to see the key note and the event State of the Union together.

At the office level, Apple wants to progressively adopt a hybrid work model from April 11. There was a survey of developers asking if they would attend an in-person conference this year, and the result (or pandemic conditions) must have prompted continued caution.

At the moment we have to write down those days as busy in our agendas, because they are going to be very entertaining. Wait for our special coverage of WWDC 2022 from June 6, in which we will inform you of all the news as they are confirmed.