Vince Russo, on Elias: ‘WWE doesn’t know how to do anything’



Elijah He made his return to action on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw under a new character. He introduced himself as Ezekielinterrupting a Kevin Owens promo, and claimed to be Elias’s brother, something Kevin Owens didn’t believe at all.

Much has been said about this matter in recent hours due to the impact that the movement had on social networks. The former WWE writer Vince Russo He has been one of those who has manifested himself and who has given the most to talk about. Russian believes that WWE has done with the intention of causing a certain negative effect on the fighter. This was expressed in the last program of Legion Of Raw.

“I have to ask myself the question. Was this done on purpose and for the public to shit on it? It was 1000% done on purpose because there is a right way to do something, and there is a wrong way. This is the wrong way to do something.” this, bro,” Russo said. “There are certain things that I can’t say here because I don’t want to put the talent in trouble. Let me put it that way. The bottom line is that they don’t know how to do anything (WWE). They don’t know how to do anything“.

A few hours after his unexpected return, Mike Johnson, a journalist for PWInsider, revealed information about Ezekiel’s near-term future. According to the journalist, Ezekiel will be part of the Raw roster and his character will play the role of face. What’s more, Elias’ trail has been removed from the roster company official, so WWE implies that they will not play both sides with the issue of familiarity.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania Backlash and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.