Video: surprise show by Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at Hotel La Mision | Webzine DX

Asuncionico 2022 was canceled due to inclement weather. Similarly, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox took advantage of their time in Paraguay to feel the warmth of their fans.

RETURNS ASUNCIONICO 2022

In order to establish an easy and comfortable process for buyers, we will enable the return period for 2 months at the IDESA Space Redemption Center.

This space will be enabled from Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It will not be enabled on Sundays or holidays.

Buyers from abroad or from within the country who will not be able to get to Espacio IDESA to receive the refund, are asked to send an email to [email protected] with your details (document, full name, tickets purchased, payment method) and a representative will contact you to help with the process.

Regarding the RETURN OF CASHLESS BALANCE, it will be held from April 5 to June 3, also at the IDESA Space Exchange Center. The holder of the bracelet must show up with it at the indicated point, the All Access staff will proceed to read the balance of the bracelet and it will be reimbursed in cash at the time (the bracelet will be retained).

Likewise, for the RETURN OF TICKETS, buyers of ALL ACCESS and TICKETEA will be taken into account, applying a process for each one detailed below:

A. ALL ACCESS BUYERS (via the web or in person)

From April 5 to June 3 at the IDESA Space Exchange Center

They must be presented with an Identity Card entered at the time of purchase or with proof of purchase and an authorization note authenticated by a notary public and a photocopy of the buyer’s ID.

All Access staff will validate your purchase based on the system information.

The refund will be made in cash at the time.

B. BUYERS in TICKETEA

B1. Buyers by WEB www.ticketea.com.py

From April 5 to June 3 at the IDESA Space Exchange Center

They must be presented with an Identity Card entered at the time of purchase or with proof of purchase and an authorization note authenticated by a notary public and a photocopy of the buyer’s ID.

Ticketea staff will validate your purchase based on the system information.

The refund will be made in cash at the time

B2. Buyers at the Point of Sale who did NOT exchange their tickets for wristbands

From April 5 to June 3 at the IDESA Space Exchange Center

They must present their ticket and you already have access to the refund at the moment

The data of the person making the refund will be required

B3. Buyers at the Point of Sale who YES exchanged their tickets for bracelets

From April 11 to June 10 at the IDESA Space Exchange Center

They must keep the bracelets they exchanged

Then complete the form at https://asuncioni.co/ with the required data: identity card, name, surname, date of purchase, sector and number of tickets purchased, payment method, point of sale, receipt image.

Once the data has been received and validated, Ticketea will contact the buyer within the next 72 hours to indicate the day of return and validation of the bracelet.

The Bracelet must be linked to the buyer’s record. In the event that it is registered in the name of another person, an authorization note must be carried.

It should be noted that no COURTESY or CONTRACT entry is eligible for reimbursement. Those who have purchased their tickets or bracelets for resale must claim it from the person who made the resale.