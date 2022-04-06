Video | Billie Eilish and other Oscars 2022 performances, with permission from Will Smith | Oscar Awards 2022

The 2022 Oscar gala was the first with a new format that tried to retain the audience loss of previous years. But, which artists came out on stage? The 94th ceremony of the most prestigious film awards featured several musical performances in which some of the most listened-to singers on the music scene participated. In addition, they served to liven up the four hours of the most important television show in Hollywood. This video reviews, one by one, the best musical appearances of the most famous night in cinema.

Hollywood has also given a voice to Spanish-speaking singers —relevant figures on the Latin American scene—, in addition to great recurring figures in this type of show. The new format was intended to make the gala more dynamic and approach a younger audience.

Specifically, Hollywood has tried to hook young audiences. Many of the artists who have participated in the gala are, precisely, referents of the younger musical world or singers who also have an important fishing ground in this sector of the population. However, the age ranges of the artists who have participated in this gala have been of different ages, ranging from young stars to much more established talents.