Very excited! Maluma shook the networks with a dance to nothing of his most anticipated concert

COLOMBIA – Over the years, Maluma has become one of the greatest exponents of the urban genre worldwide. Currently, the native of Medellin is doing the second stage of his tour on European soil. There are already more than 15 concerts and there are a few more left. They have all been flawless.

However, there is less and less time left for that great day that will mark a before and after in his career. This has been made known by the same artist with repeated publications. And it is that at the end of this month, the renowned singer of “Felices los cuatro” is scheduled to perform a concert in the city where he was born. According to him, it will be the most impressive of his entire career.

Maluma will offer a concert in Medellin

Recently, Maluma shared a funny video through his profile Instagram, where he showed all the emotion he feels for the arrival of that date, April 30. For this event, the faithful fans will have an appointment at the renowned local Atanasio Girardot stadium, where they will enjoy all the musical successes of paisa.

“When they tell you that there are 26 days left for the Maluma Baby concert in Medellín. #MedalloOnTheMap. There are very few tickets available, don’t let them tell you… Link in my bio”, the artist wrote to accompany a clip where he appears happily dancing to the rhythm of the song “I’m leaving for Medellín”, belonging to the music group folkloric The combo of the stars.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the last concert of the ‘Papi Juancho Tour’ in Europe will take place next Sunday the 10th of this month in Israel. A) Yes, Maluma will end 21 presentations. A true musical journey that left many joys to the people who had the pleasure of attending one of them. Apparently, the next country to visit will be Mexico.