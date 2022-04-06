Vaquita marina, on the brink of the abyss for illegal fishing in Mexico

Three months after the Mexican government and a civil group launched a new campaign to save the vaquita porpoisethe chances that this marine mammal avoid extinction have improved littleaccording to experts and local residents.

In January, the Secretary of the Navy and the Sea Shepherd organization began the “Operation Miracle” to protect the vaquita reserve in the Sea of ​​Corteznorth of Mexico, in the hope of saving the world’s smallest cetacean, of which only a few specimens remain.

With prominent promoters like Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Mexico’s richest man Carlos Slim, the vaquita has become a symbol of global efforts to reverse the effects of the overfishing and the impact of humanity on nature.

But the hopes of environmentalists and residents that such efforts could help the vaquita are fading due to illegal fishing in the so-called Zero Tolerance Area (ATC) refuge, where the remaining vaquitas are believed to live.

Zak Smith, director of the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), said there was always a “good story” to tell about what was being done for the vaquita. “And then as soon as the cameras go away or the interest of the parties fades, all those efforts go right back to where they were.”

In San Felipe, Baja California, livelihoods have depended on fishing for generations. But climate change and the loss of local species have sparked a debate about how to make this activity sustainable in the area.

“There hasn’t been anything done that really leads to a solution,” he said. Captain Comet, a 49-year-old fisherman, who did not want to reveal his name. He urged the government, activists and local residents to collaborate more closely in raising awareness.

Vaquitas often get entangled and die in fishing nets used to catch shrimp, totoaba -a large fish much in demand in China for its swim bladder- and other finfish. Biologists estimate that in 2018 there were only between six and 20 individuals left and they say that each year more die in the nets than are born.

Two vaquita calves were found in September, a hopeful sign that the species is reproducing, Sea Shepherd’s Pritam Singh said.

However, scientists are concerned about the presence of illegal fishermen in the area, emphasizing that the survival of the vaquita depends on its ability to avoid being caught in the nets.

“They have to stop illegal fishing completely and permanently so the vaquita has a chance to recover,” DJ Schubert, a biologist at the Animal Welfare Institute.

To prevent illegal fishing, fishermen must pass a government inspection before taking to the water. But when Reuters visited the place, you could see the fishermen entering the sea in places where they could avoid inspection.

Martín Corral, a 57-year-old fisherman, said that only 10% of the fishermen in the area have permission to fish. The government did not respond to requests for comment on how fishing is controlled and apparent violations of the law.

What is ‘Operation Miracle’?