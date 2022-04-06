UAEM School of Medicine is physically active – El Sol de Cuernavaca

The Sports Directorate of the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos UAEM, under the direction of LEF Álvaro Reyna Reyes, as part of the scheduled activities, performs physical activity with students from the Faculty of Medicine, with the aim of promoting physical culture and sport within the highest house of university studies.

The physical activity carried out within the spaces of the different academic units, comes to strengthen the integral development of the students and contributes to their state of health with an impressive physique that greatly helps the development of their studies.

Through routines made up of joint movements, Zumba, Yoga and Crossfit, this activity is developed, directed by university sports technicians, who motivate and guide the students in a professional manner.

The students put all their will to be physically well, since this is the basis for carrying out any activity, including studying and practicing their favorite sport, so they have it well proven.

Finally, the sports department invites the other academic units to join the following physical activities with the aim that all students can develop in any field of sports and health, topics that are priorities for the UAEM.

Already in the sports facilities of the student and sports complex, the qualifying rounds of the National Universiade are played, which is the attraction of the entire university population.

