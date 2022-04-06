Two new Three Musketeers movies are coming

With Vincent Cassel, Eva Green, Roman Duris, Louis Garrel and Vicky Krieps

FromToPlanet will premiere in cinemas in Spain a new adaptation of the most famous French adventure novel of all time, ‘The Three Musketeers’, by Alexandre Dumas. A work that is 178 years old and that is marked by fire in popular culture.

In order to cover the density of the original work, this time a story divided into two films has been proposed, ‘The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan’ and ‘The Three Musketeers: Milady’. Both films have been directed by the filmmaker Martin Bourboulon (‘Eiffel’, ‘Daddy or Mommy’) and written by the screenwriting duo Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Patelliere (‘The best is yet to come’, ‘The name’).

And watch the cast. Vincent Cassell (‘Eastern Promises’), Eve Green (‘Royal Casino’), Romain Duris (‘A new friend’), louis garrel (‘Little Women’) and the actress originally from Luxembourg Vicky Krieps (‘The Invisible Thread’), bring to life the mythical characters of the saga.

They are accompanied by the new promises of Gallic cinema Francois Civil (‘Our life in Burgundy’), Pio Marmai (‘The event’) and the dazzling lyna houdri (‘The French Chronicle’), among others.

Dimitri Rassam (‘The Little Prince’) and Pathé (‘Eiffel’, the ‘Asterix and Obelix’ franchise, ‘Notre-Dame is Burning’) are producing this adventure saga in co-production with DeAPlaneta, Constantin Films and M6 Films. With a budget of more than 72 million euros and armed with a stellar cast and a reliable technical team, it is one of the most ambitious European film projects of the year.

These new versions of the Three Musketeers will arrive in 2023, spread between April and Christmas.

Official synopsis:

From the Louvre to Buckingham Palace, through the sewers of Paris to the siege of La Rochelle… In a kingdom divided by religious wars and under the constant threat of British invasion, a group of men and women will wield their swords and unite his fate to that of France.