Tucumán, you wouldn’t understand: the section that should be nominated for an Oscar – Tucumán

all very normal

An ordinary Saturday morning, in any neighborhood in Tucumán, can be the moment and the place where everything is possible with emotions ranging from eroticism to esotericism. Someone goes to his balcony to enjoy the first mates of the day and the placid song of the birds, but, that scene of pleasant calm, is interrupted by the ostentatious joy of a couple who like to have strong intercourse like the seventh regiment of Metropolis in the nineties. Far from being outraged, one of the witnesses of the sexual choir celebrated the irruption of the carnal sound and did not sting in capital letters: “A round of applause for the neighbor from Barrio Sur who, while we poor and bored mortals drink mates at 10 in the morning in the balconies, had unrestrained sex and VERY NOISY, but VERYYYY VERYYYYYYYYYYY.” While in one part of Barrio Sur he had a hard ass, in another strange macumbero rituals took place in broad daylight. Yes, all very normal.

Peeled well runny nose

We will start by not making any jokes about alopecia for fear that it will come Will Smith to slap us But let’s agree that there are bald men for all tastes: mysterious bald men with a certain sinister air like the Uncle Lucasintellectual baldheads like Michel Foucault and Sigmund Freudpeeled buttons like the one in the song The Fabulous Cadillacs or peeled chasudos like Vin Diesel. Also bald moqueros, like the porteño protagonist of this story. It all happened in the aftermath of a wedding: barbecue, trick, escabio, music and the bald stranger whom the people of Tucuman had no choice but to expel from the meeting. “I’m sorry, but I just ran it to pingo”, were the crude, although sincere, words of the host at the time of kicking out this unique guest. But what did the peeled in question do? To find out, you will have to click here: the gruesome story of the bald nose.

Monument to here

In these latitudes we have many monuments worthy of pride: the statue of liberty by Lola Mola that adorns the Plaza Independencia, the Christ of the San Javier hill that asks for two pesos to enter for the ticket (already greatly devalued, of course), the Bicentennial , the famous Messi de Famaillá and many others. But there was one missing from the list and our colleague Joseph Romero Silva found it: the monument to the Salí River and its characteristic contamination. Although modestly made, the sculpture is quite representative and symbolic. The eloquent mass of the tip proves it. Art of the good and ours.

Resident, get out of the way

After the controversial and spicy song that Resident dedicated to his colleague J Balvin, Tucumán had its own counterpoint of artists: on the one hand, the always mediatic Henry Romero. Of the other, the viking, a local musician who dedicated some lyrics to him. It all happened after the local transit influencer uploaded a video in which he is seen singing a song by Cacho Castaña and El Vikingo responded with his own version. “It goes with art”, he sent him before dispatching himself with a letter inspired by the official: “And you showed up, vigilant driver without VTV, where were you? And you appeared and nothing was the same in Tucumán with your arrival… And you appeared and, like a rat, you stole the bikes that were chained”. The lyrics of the song are rising in belligerence and now everyone wonders if there will be a counterpoint from Romero. Just in case, we will have to go taking out stalls.

;

Hole won?

Motivational phrases have become a constant in Tucuman bars and cafes. slogans like “Let go”, “I didn’t know what to wear and I was happy”, “Smile, God loves you”, “If you can dream it, you can do it” and others of the kind brighten the lives of our comprovincianos and encourage them to face their days well pum up, regardless of the debt on the card, the indiscriminate increase in cooked ham, the recurrent infidelities of the couple, the betrayal of the partner of work, the resentment of the neighborhood neighbor and so many other daily vicissitudes that afflict us. Nothing that a phrase of those well placed in a painting or in a cup cannot remedy. As it is recently discovered that invites you to live the hole. Yes, just as they read it. The key to happiness is in a well-lived hole, will it be?

Make yourself live the oyo https://t.co/Vq1r3eLRMg — Tucumán BURN monkey! (@tucumanarde) April 5, 2022

