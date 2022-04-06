Tom Hanks Movie ‘The Green Mile’ Tried Old Age Makeup Twice, But It Didn’t Work

The green Mile is an epic Tom Hanks movie. The film is over three hours long and adapts Stephen King’s serial novel. Still, the role of death row executioner Paul Edgecomb required more than just Hanks. This is how the film portrays Edgecomb before and after.

The green Mile came out in 4K UHD in February and joined other Tom Hanks movies in 4K such as Saving Private Ryan, Apollo 13 and Forrest Gump. The accompanying Blu-ray still includes all of the bonus features from the initial DVD release of the film. In those, Hanks describes testing his make-up to play Edgecomb as an old man, but they didn’t work.

Did Tom Hanks play the old man in ‘The Green Mile’?

The green Mile It begins with Edgecomb in a nursing home telling his story to a neighbor. After the prison story he returns to the present. Director Frank Darabont considered having Hanks play Edgecomb throughout. He even commissioned Rick Baker and Greg Nicotero to try out the old-age makeup, but none of it worked, by Hanks’ own admission.

“Frank was eager to do a lot of fittings and we did two huge days of all-day makeup fittings because it takes about 6 hours to get into that,” Hanks said. “We did two different versions and in one photograph it looked fantastic. And if I was sitting in a chair by myself, it looked fantastic, but as soon as they brought in the real actors or put me in a nursing home with other people, the authenticity and credibility of the movie was going to be directly leached.”

Dabbs Greer played Major Paul Edgecomb

Ultimately, Darabont cast Dabbs Greer for the current scenes. Hanks approved this casting.

“When he found Dabbs Greer and we met for the first time, I think he felt confident enough to go in that direction,” Hanks said. “Being a filmmaker is a bold choice. He doesn’t know if he can go out and find a guy to play old Paul Edgecomb. When he did, it was an amazing shuffle. You couldn’t imagine doing it any other way. He was Paul Edgecomb as much as I was.”

4K review of ‘The Green Mile’

If you have the equipment and have the opportunity to revisit The green Mile at 4K, the resolution makes subtle differences. Most of the film takes place on death row, where you can see the 35mm film grain in the old brick walls and detail in the chipped cell bars, as well as the frayed edges of John Coffey’s (Michael Clarke Duncan) shirt. and monkeys.

Every time they leave the prison, the light and colors outside explode. On the bookends, Edgecomb and his friend’s red raincoats sprouted from the green foliage. When Edgecomb visits Hammersmith (Gary Sinise) to challenge Coffey’s conviction, they sit on his sparkling front porch, everything in close-up with the details on their tree branch chairs. A magic hour sunset under a tree is glorious.

But mainly, The green Mile It’s a death row tale. There are a lot of shadows on death row and they are even darker in 4K.

