Tom Cruise to present Top Gun: Maverick at Cannes Film Festival

american movie star Tom Cruise will present a continuation of top gunone of the great cinematographic successes of the 1980s, in the 75th Cannes Film Festival, organizers announced Thursday.

“Tom Cruise returns to Cannes with Top Gun Maverick“, which will be presented on May 18, announced the general delegate of the Cannes festival, Thierry Frémaux, at a press conference.

The film will be released in commercial theaters in France on 25 of Maytwo days before the United States and the rest of the world.

Tom Cruise embodied in the first top gun (1986)a brash and somewhat cynical young air force pilot, set against a love story.

At the age of 59, the actor returns to the controls of a supersonic plane with Val Kilmerwho was also his partner more than 30 years ago. The American superstar already came to Cannes 30 years ago to present the film “A Horizon Far Away”.

The festival will pay a “particular tribute” to the actor and to the “absolutely unique and singular trace that he is leaving in the history of cinema”Fremaux added.

The Festival will be held between May 17 and 28, 2022. Its jury has not yet been revealed, and the official selection will be announced on April 14.

