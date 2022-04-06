Tom Cruise prohibits the development of series and spin-offs of Mission: Impossible

For many years, Tom Cruise has been one of the most important action figures in Hollywood. Although the actor has been involved in all kinds of genres, his enthusiasm and commitment to action films make him one of the most interesting stars to work with. With each new movie there is talk of some deadly stunt that he will attempt for the first time or that has simply never been done before in any form. The franchise he started with Mission: Impossible- 61% is the best way to set these challenges, but the actor does not want anyone else to take a leading role, so he intervened so that Paramount did not develop other projects within this same universe.

Shared universes are the order of the day. This type of franchise not only ensures the development of films for many years, but also leaves room for spin-offs and, the new fashion, exclusive series for streaming platforms. In the end, the idea is to engage the viewer so much that they feel compelled to consume everything related to these sagas, something that works very well with Marvel, Fast and Furious – 53%, and even with the Monsterverse that made Godzilla vs. kong- 85% one of the most successful premieres of last year.

The big problem with this proposal is that the same format is exploited too much and not all of them fit well to follow this line. Some stories don’t need as many sequels, some characters don’t need to be leads, and some more should stay dead even though the audience loves them and wants to see more of them. For certain actors, this also puts their position at the forefront of the franchises at risk and not everyone is willing to share that attention.

Mission Impossible It began as a spy series in 1963, and even then it was quite successful and had many fans. In the 1990s, work was done to make a film adaptation and Tom Cruise He fought for the leading role, and for the budget of the film, because he himself was a fan of the television series. The film was released with considerable financial success in 1996 and the actor found in Ethan Hunt a character that he could exploit for decades.

Cruise has always had quite a bit of control over the franchise, and it seems that while the movies do very well at the box office, it has created a somewhat complicated environment between the actor and the production company. According to an investigation by The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount ends up serving the interpreter’s interests more than their own. The failure of Transformers: The Last Knight – 15% left the company without a major saga and that made them throw as much money as possible for the movies of Mission Impossiblehoping to recoup their profits quickly.

However, this research reveals that Tom Cruise does not allow Paramount to fully exploit the material, even though they are the ones with the rights. It seems that the production company hoped to find a way to create an exclusive project for its streaming service, a very popular trend these days, but the actor prevailed and prevented them from going ahead with the idea, and did the same with a similar proposal to release spin-offs or a revival reboot of Days of Thunder – 39%, a film in which he starred alongside Nicole Kidman. How could the actor impose himself on the producer in this way? Well, it seems that everything has to do with the amount of money that his name brings to Paramount, which has gradually given in to his strange whims to complete Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8. It also seems that the actor sought a lawyer to confront the production company when it was announced that they planned to premiere the seventh installment on Paramount+ after 45 days on the billboard.

This problem between both parties remains unresolved, as the film is not finished yet. The most recent installment of the franchise, where he will share credits with Hayley Atwell, was scheduled to be released in 2022, but the pandemic delayed production and the release months were changed until it was set in July 2023, with the sequel remaining for June 2024 After these titles, the future of the saga is uncertain.

