Tom Cruise makes more money from his movies than the studios themselves

Tom Cruise He is one of the few actors today who remains true craftsmen, doing his own action sequences without the need for a double to come into play so as not to risk the life or safety of the artist in question. Mission Impossible has catapulted to fame the one who at the time gave a memorable show in 1983 with Risky Business, starring in a dance sequence that is currently being studied and is being recreated in universities. through The Hollywood Reporterit has now been known that the actor pockets more money than the same studios that make his feature films.

This is a similar case to what we have seen with Robert Downey Jr. and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since the actor who brings Iron Man to life is by far the one who has earned the most money with his comic performances on the big screen, going over his peers and even establishing clauses in his contract to take benefits from movies like Avengers: Endgamewhich is one of the highest-grossing works in the history of celluloid (it even stole the spot from Avatar).

“ Tom Cruise “earns much more from the movies than from the studio,” THR is quoted as saying.

The rare bird of Hollywood

The study in question with which Cruise works 50% of the gross benefits of each feature film are usually taken, referring to total income. Cruise is one of the few movie stars who takes benefits from the film from the moment it is released in theaters, since it is usual for the artists to take an extra part when that is already profitable for those responsible.

For that same reason, the actor is currently fighting for the next installment of Mission Impossible have a step of 45 exclusive days for cinemas and don’t go directly to Paramount+ (there you won’t get extra benefits, apart from your salary). Tom Cruise is one of the last of his kind, since the star-system is disappearing (even Spielberg has confirmed it) and these practices are becoming less common, if not almost non-existent, except for some cases such as that of the protagonist of top gun.