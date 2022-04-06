Today’s games: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, live the match of the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Live match: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, minute by minute

45+1′ CHE 1-2 RMA | The first half is over in London and Real Madrid takes the partial advantage. Don’t move, a spectacular second half awaits us.

44′ CHE 1-2 RMA | A minute of compensation is added in this exciting first half at Stamford Bridge and we will see if there is any more emotion in these last moments.

41′ CHE 1-2 RMA | BENZEMAAAAA!!! AAAAHHH!!! The Frenchman entered found himself with the ball completely alone. He had the third on his feet, but sends his shot to the side of Mendy’s goalkeeper and Chelsea is saved.

39′ CHE 1-2 RMA | CHELSEA GOOOOOOOL!!!! Jorginho puts a perfect cross from the front and Kai Havertz arrives perfectly at the meeting to put in a powerful header that Courtois cannot deflect despite touching the ball and the blues get closer on the scoreboard.

37′ CHE 0-2 RMA | We are about to enter the final stretch of the first half and Chelsea are still trying, but can’t find a way to open up the Merengue defence.

34′ CHE 0-2 RMA | The minutes continue to pass and Chelsea can’t find a way to open up Real Madrid, who are putting together a good defensive approach to avoid any damage.

30′ CHE 0-2 RMA | We’ve reached half an hour of the match and Chelsea are very hurt. Despite having the initiative in the match, he has not been able to generate a single clear play in the Real Madrid area.

27′ CHE 0-2 RMA | Karim Benzema is intractable. The Frenchman, without a doubt, is the best striker in the world and probably the best player at the moment.

23′ CHE 0-2 RMA | BENZEMAAAAA GOLAAAAAAA!!!! Luka Modric sends a cross from the edge of the box and Karim heads the opposite post of Mendy, in the middle of Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen, to score another great goal.

20′ CHE 0-1 RMA | GOOOOOOL OF THE REAL MAAAADRIIIID!!!!! Vincius Jr. makes a wall with Karim Benzema and escapes along the left wing to take out a center that the Frenchman finishes off completely alone and the meringues go ahead on the scoreboard.

18′ CHE 0-0 RMA | Now comes the first yellow card for Chelsea. Antonio Rdiger is booked for a foul in midfield and we already have one on each side.

17′ CHE 0-0 RMA | Eder Militao had to leave the field of play after a contact, but it seems that it is not serious. The Brazilian will return in a few moments.

14′ CHE 0-0 RMA | COURTOOOOOIS!!! Reece James dares to shoot the free kick directly from the edge of the left, but the Real Madrid goalkeeper is careful to deflect it.

13′ CHE 0-0 RMA | We have the first yellow card and it is for Eder Militao, who will miss the round due to an accumulation of cards. The Brazilian controls poorly and Kai Havertz comes alive, but the defender makes a foul so that he doesn’t escape.

12′ CHE 0-0 RMA | Real Madrid already had the first and beyond that it was because of their successes, it was because of the errors in Chelsea’s defense. Thomas Tuchel is very upset with his players.

9′ CHE 0-0 RMA | VINCIUUUUUUUUS!!!! Chelse makes a mistake at the start, Karim Benzema gives in to Vincius Jr., who finds himself completely alone inside the area, cuts and takes a shot that crashes into the crossbar. Real Madrid has just forgiven the 1-0.

6′ CHE 0-0 RMA | The intensity of the match drops, but Chelsea continues to take the initiative in the match. By the way, in the other match, Villarreal is giving the surprise, taking a 1-0 lead over Bayern Munich.

3′ CHE 0-0 RMA | Chelsea starts with high pressure to look for Real Madrid’s mistake and every time Thibaut Courtois touches the ball, the Stamford Bridge fans are booed.

0′ CHE 0-0 RMA | VMONOOOOOOOS!!! Chelsea move the ball from midfield in their traditional blue kit, while Real Madrid play completely in white.

CHE-RMA | We are just a few minutes away from the start of the match and we are ready to bring you all the emotion of one of the best crosses of these Champions League quarterfinals.

CHE-RMA | The teams are already warming up on the Stamford Bridge pitch and we have a special guest: The rain. We will see how it affects the two sets.

CHE-RMA | Real Madrid fans gather at Stamford Bridge. Despite the recent drop in play, they do not lose hope in their team.

Chelsea lineup confirmed

CHE-RMA | These are the ones chosen by Thomas Tuchel to face Real Madrid: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James; Kante, Jorginho; Azpilicueta, Mount, Havertz; Pulisic.

CHE-RMA | After several days of uncertainty, this very WednesdayCarlo Ancelotti tested negative for Covid-19, after undergoing a PCR test and managed to make the trip to London to manage Real Madrid. Here we leave you all the information.

Confirmed lineup of Real Madrid

CHE-RMA This is the confirmed XI to send Carlo Ancelotti to face Chelsea: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Benzema and Vincius Jr.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: forecast for today’s game

CHE-RM | According to betting sites, Chelsea starts as favorites to take the victory in this match. It should be noted that he has a hegemony over the merengue team in recent years with eight games without defeat.

What time is Chelsea’s match against Real Madrid and which channel broadcasts it live?

CHE-RM | The match between Chelsea and Real Madrid is at 2:00 p.m., Mexico time, and you will be able to see it through the HBOMax.

Good afternoon and welcome to Minute by minute of Chelsea vs Real Madrid, corresponding to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2021-2022 from Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England.

This is the second consecutive season in which the blues and the meringues face each other in the Champions League elimination round and it should be noted that the English have not lost in their last eight matches against the Spanish in European competition.

Join us for the next few hours on this Minute by minute of Chelsea vs Real Madrid