To discover or enjoy again: five roles that changed Leonardo DiCaprio’s career

Who does Gilbert Grape love?

The fourth film in which Leonardo DiCaprio acted was a personal and artistic event for his figure. Directed by Lasse Hällstrom in 1993, with this film the actor got his first Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. At just 19 years old, DiCaprio plays a difficult role on screen, that of a young man with a developmental delay and serious family problems. The story received tons of positive opinions and there were not a few who mentioned that DiCaprio deserved to take the most precious statuette of international cinema to his house. That did not happen exactly, but his participation in the production positioned him preferentially in the Hollywood world.

A rebels’ Diary

Other of the actor’s films that positioned him as the great acting hope of the United States in the nineties. This 1995 film from director Scott Kalvert received a lot of positive reviews. On screen, the cameras follow Jim Carroll (DiCaprio), a poet, musician and novelist just starting out in the New York City setting of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Taking substance abuse and alcohol as essential drivers, the protagonist of this film begins to develop an entire artistic work with which little by little he will begin to be taken into account, although not in the way he expected.

Available on YouTube

New York gangs

There are many associations between directors and actors, but this production marked the beginning of the great creative bond between a more than famous director like Martin Scorsese and a figure on the big screen like Leonardo DiCaprio. At the time the film was not a great commercial success, but later it gained fans on five continents. The film managed to have ten nominations for the 2002 Oscar. DiCaprio’s role is vital for the development of the plot, where Cameron Díaz and Daniel Day-Lewis also stand out, who won the Oscar for best actor that year.

Available on YouTube

infiltrators

Another of Martin Scorsese’s great movies. This police and suspense film gave the American director the chance to win the Oscars for best director, best film, screenplay and editing. On screen, the story follows DiCaprio as a police officer who, before graduating from the force academy, is tempted to infiltrate a criminal organization. The role of the actor did not earn him a nomination for the always elusive Hollywood statuette, but he continued to build the acting prestige that he now holds in the world of international cinema. infiltrators genre more than 290 million dollars in revenue, tripling the initial investment of the Warner Bros. studios.

Available on YouTube

the revenant

This 2015 film produced and directed by the Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu is an adaptation of the novel written by Michael Punke. On screen, the life of Hugh Glass (DiCaprio) is described, who traffics in animal skins to earn a living in the 19th century. “A western with a lot of drama and action”, this is how the specialized press described a film like the revenantwhich not only quintupled his investment but also earned him an Oscar for best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio.

Available on Netflix.