Thor: Love and Thunder trailer release date revealed

Fans are impatiently waiting for Marvel to release the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder and, although it has not yet been decided on the matter, new information suggests that the date on which the first advance of the film starring the God of Thunder could have been revealed.

It should be remembered that one of the possible reasons why Marvel has not, until now, released any type of promotional material, may be because the new installment of the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth I’m shooting new scenes.

However, after Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi participated in a meeting with the press on Instagram, Rotten Tomatoes published an image of the meeting through his Twitter account, where both the protagonists of the film appeared sitting in funny postures. However, behind these cute poses in the photo, the answer could be found as to when the long-awaited trailer for the film will be released.

And it is that, as can be seen in the image, Waititi appears raising the index fingers of each hand, while Hemsworth raises the index and little fingers of both hands, and Thompson does the same with the index and middle fingers on both hands.

In this way, the gestures of the director and the protagonists of the film, which seem to emulate numbers, can be interpreted as 11/4/22, thus revealing, through the cryptic message, that the April 11, 2022 It is the date on which Marvel would release the preview of Thor: Love and Thunder.

the #ThorLoveAndThunder press tour has officially begun with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi. pic.twitter.com/xafdDz4qLL — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 4, 2022

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release next June 8. In addition to Chris Hemswhorth, the film features the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and the return of another character from the franchise, Jamie Alexander’s Lady Sif.

On the other hand, the film also will bring back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Karen Gillian as Nebula, cameos by Sam Neill as the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the false Hela, Matt Damon as the false Loki, Luke Hemsworth as the false Thor, as well as the addition of new characters: Christian Bale as the Villain Gorr , and Russell Crowe as Zeus himself.