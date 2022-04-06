‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ starts its series of reshoots with Christian Bale

From DC Comics to Marvel Studios, it was taking a long time Christian bale in making his stellar appearance in this vast universe of movies and series that has only shown the tip of the iceberg of everything that is really to come. after moon knight and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder is the next bombshell of the Casa de las Ideas on celluloid. With an incredible cast headed, of course, by Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworthnow it is confirmed that the feature film is going through a phase of reshoots with bale.

However, do not worry because these reshoots should not be subject to any delay, because the feature film itself, what comes to be its cinematography, has already been captured, what is being done is to see other points of view to see what works best for the final product. Or so, at least, he has implied Kevin Feigthe top producer of Marvel Studios who according to sebastian stan (the Winter Soldier) is underrated.

There are no planned delays

“Reshoots have always been key to our movies, starting with Iron Man. We always say we’re smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we’re not geniuses, and the best way to hit the right notes on a movie is to watch it. So we make the movie.” and we say, ‘Oh, yeah, no, that’s not right. That doesn’t work,’ and now we have a system that can be quite accurate and efficient. Reshoots take sometimes a day, sometimes a fortnight, sometimes longer.” .

That is the shots that have been shot with Christian Bale as Gorr the Butcher God do not quite fit with the final project and it is sought to polish that so that the product arrives in its best possible state for its launch, planned for the July 8, 2022. Gorr is a relatively new character, since he first appeared in 2013 at the hands of Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic with the initiative Marvel NOW!

We will see how Bale develops as the villain of the film, taking into account that he comes from being the maximum superhero in other projects of the genre, such as the Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

