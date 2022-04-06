This is what Jennifer Aniston looked like in My Friend Mac before her fame in Friends

Before Jennifer Aniston played the fun Rachel on the sitcom Friends for 10 seasons, the actress participated in several projects that, although they were not as well-known productions, allowed her to gain a little experience, however, she also did a small cameo in the curious film my friend mac.

The year was 1988, and it was a time when movie fans were still shocked with the alien theme thanks to the successful and popular movie ET the alienDirected by Steven Spielberg.

However, that year, writer-director Stewart Raffill wanted premiere their own movie about a friendly alien.

My Friend Mac, told the story of a small alien who He was escaping from NASA’s “evils” and was rescued and hidden by a child in a wheelchair, Eric Cruise (played by Jade Calegory).

Despite the effort, the film resulted in true plagiarism of one of the most memorable productions of Steve Spielberg.

The aliens were literally a little scary, the script and the scenes almost traced and much more mediocre compared to ET The Extraterrestrial were notorious. Also, the blatant advertising being done to McDonald’s and Coca-Cola in the film does not go unnoticed and subtracts points.

However, this was the first movie in which Jennifer Aniston appeared, making a small cameo in which she is seen dancing with other children outside the restaurant McDonald’s clown fast food.

This when Eric Cruise arrives with Mac and his family at the local to hide from the police who had been following them to capture the alien.

While almost none of the actors in the late 1980s production he was very successful in his careerfortunately Jennifer Aniston, seven years later, would star friendsone of the greatest comedy series of all time.

Check out the video of Jennifer Aniston’s cameo in My Friend Mac below, specifically at minute 00:26 in the lower right corner: