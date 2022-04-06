This is the reason why Ben Affleck refuses to have children with JLo

The relationship of Ben Affleck and JLo has generated a whole hurricane of comments in the press worldwide and, of course, in all social networks. Their fans have not hesitated to follow every detail of their lives and learn in depth the details of their love story.

The most famous couple in Hollywood faces a constant problem in their relationship: the actor does not want to have children with the Diva from the Bronx. Why? Photo: Frazer Harrison

In this second opportunity that they gave themselves, JLo and Ben Affleck have proven to be more in love than ever, despite the fact that they have had to take their love away for a few months due to work commitments for both of them. However, that has not been the only test they have had to face in their relationship. At this time, according to the magazine Heat Worldthe couple would be facing a problem, as it is rumored that the actor who played Batman in 2016, he does not want to have children with the artist.

According to the information issued by said medium, the protagonist of marry me he wants to expand his family with the actor. In fact, in August of last year it was rumored that JLo would resort to surrogacy as a gestation method, since being almost 52 years old, getting pregnant would be a risk. However, neither of them has provided any statement in this regard.

According to a source close to the couple, JLo wants a child with Ben Affleck, but he still would not be sure of that decision. “She’s wanted him for years, even before she got back together with Ben. When she was with Alex, she pushed him too, but he was always on the fence about the idea, just like Ben is now.”

According to that source quoted by the magazine, Ben Affleck’s indecision would be causing marital problems. “When they got back together last year, Ben kept talking about having a baby with Jen, so it’s been hard for her to accept that he’s not as interested at the moment (…) This has caused a lot of tension in the relationship Because it’s something she won’t let go of. Jen is not going to give up, she is very determined.”

Jennifer López has two children, the twins Emme and Max, who were born as a result of her love with Marc Anthony. For his part, Ben Affleck had three with Jennifer Garner: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel.