this is the current relationship of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

Obviously, the set of Spider-Man, in addition to being full of action and adventure for those who work on the film, also deals with love. Well, last year it was known that Tom Holland and Zendaya, who met working there, are a couple. However, as is well known, they were not the only ones who fell in love giving life to Peter Parker and his great love, but there is also the case of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

Stone and Garfield met when they were the stars of The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2. When it was confirmed, in 2010, that both would be the interpreters of Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy respectively, each one was in a relationship with other people. However, between April and May 2011, the two ended their courtships, thus starting a wave of rumors that, sooner or later, would end up being confirmed.

Although, it should be noted that it was not until March 2012, with the film already released, that Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone They were seen hand in hand and kissing through the streets of Los Angeles. A confirmation that, without a doubt, the fans were waiting for months and that ended up enchanting when they began to be seen at public events as a confirmed couple.

And, at the end of 2012, in an interview with MTVNewsAndrew confessed how this love began: “We get along really well as partners between takes. That was the funniest thing: Between each other, we just had fun, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is different.’ I wasn’t really aware of what was going on in the screen test. It keeps you alert and that wakes you up. that was the beginning”, were his words.

It was from that moment on that this couple began to emerge, captivating not only fans, but also paparazzi for their friendliness and good disposition in front of the cameras. In any case, everything that begins ends and in April 2015 news arrived that no one expected: U.S. Weekly confirmed that after four years the love between them came to an end. It was never known, exactly, when they decided to end or why, but one thing is certain: they ended their courtship on good terms.

So much so that, now that both have rebuilt their lives, everyone wonders what Garfield and Stone’s current relationship is like. Well, in simple words it must be said that the actors are great friends. In 2016, fashion He asked her about their separation, a question that the interpreter took the opportunity to say that Andrew “He is someone I still love very much.”. These were some statements that excited his fans again and that, in fact, at the 2017 BAFTAs ended up being confirmed.

This is due to the fact that different sources close to both assured in The Sun that at the awards gala they had a nice time and even “flirted”, but nothing more. Then in 2018, Page Six He took out a report in which he reported that both were having dinner in a restaurant in New York. “They looked very much like a couple, laughing and smiling. they both seemed happy”, the publication said. That is, everything continued on good terms between them, although that was the last time they were seen together in public.

However, last year Andrew Garfield spoke again of Emma Stone in an interview when she confessed that she was one of those who believed her lie that she would not be in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That said, it is clear that the actors are still in contact and have a great relationship today, although they are no longer shown in public, at least not for now. Will they have something to do with their current partners? That is a question that, for the moment, will not have an answer.