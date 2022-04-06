This is Jim Hanks, the unknown brother of Tom Hanks who has played his double twice

Tom Hanks He is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, there seems to be no doubt about that. The protagonist of one of the most popular films in the history of cinema: ‘Forrest Gump’ and winner of countless awards, we can say that has carved a niche in this industry so competitive.

He is also an actor very loved by his followers and by his peers, he has even been named thanks to his reputation “the nicest guy in Hollywood” and “the father of America”.

However, even being so well known and loved, many do not know that has two brothers, one of whom is an actor As the.

Jim Hankwho has lived in the shadow of his older brother’s fame, seems a carbon copy of tomand in fact it has appeared as body double and voice substitute for his brother in numerous productions. In addition to being an actor, Jim is a renowned producer, director and cinematographer.

If you want to see Tom Hanks’ little brother today we show you in the video above.

According his profile on IMDb, Jim Hank he was twice his brother’s ‘Forrest Gump’. As fans know, the character wins a football scholarship for how fast he can run. And, apparently, the day the scenes in which Tom Hanks plays football were filmed, he was affected by a bad flu, so It took two Hanks brothers to capture Forrest’s ability to run across football fields.

The truth is that not only has that been revealed, but the actor also voices Woody. Perhaps most notable is the Woody’s voice in the movie of the year 2000 ‘Buzz Lightyear Star Command: The Adventure Begins’.

The latest news of the star Tom Hanks These are his two films that were released in the midst of the pandemic: ‘greyhound’ and ‘News from the big world’.

