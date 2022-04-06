This Epic Games app generates 3D models using the iPhone’s camera

Epic Games, makers of Fortnite and the engine Unreal Engineannounced reality scana new application that generate 3D models using your iPhone’s camera. The iOS app captures images of an object from multiple angles and then processes them to build a 3D object that you can use in your projects.

RealityScan is based on RealityCapture, a powerful photogrammetry software which is used to generate faithful representations of an object or texture. The technique is widely used by game development and special effects studiosalthough it requires having a good camera and following certain steps to obtain a better capture.

The app uses the same principle of taking multiple photos, only in a simpler way in order to democratize the creation of 3D objects. reality scan guide users through augmented reality and interactive feedback. After capturing the photos, they are processed and a model is generated that can be be published or sold on SketchFab.

The video shows a person scanning an old couch using their iPhone. The end result, available on SketchFab, is a detailed model of nearly 100,000 triangles that looks decent enough to use in a game or architectural project.

RealityScan is part of a larger strategy by Epic Games and its subsidiaries

At first glance, RealityScan is not very different from what exists in other photogrammetry applications, although its advantage lies in the technology that supports it.

