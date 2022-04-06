This actor from ‘The Boys’ debuted in ‘The Hunger Games’ 10 years ago and still regrets it

Jack Quaid, Hughie in the Prime Video series, starred in one of the most notorious deaths in the franchise starring Jennifer Lawrence.

TheBoys has become one of the most important and successful series on Prime Video and this is demonstrated by its third season, which premieres on the platform streaming on June 3, and its animated spin-off titled The Boys: Diabolical.

For this reason, fans of the series are quite surprised that Jack Quaid began his acting career in The Hunger Games (2012) with Jennifer Lawrencesomething that 10 years after its premiere the actor still regrets due to an unfortunate attitude that his character took in the popular post-apocalyptic saga.

‘The Boys’ Fans Aren’t Prepared For Season 3’s Orgy And Jensen Ackles’ Reaction Proves It

The Hunger Games is an acclaimed film adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name about the nation of Panem and set in a dystopian post-apocalyptic future. Jack Quaid brings Marvel to life in the film, one of the competitors of these games where a man and a woman from each district fight for life or death for their own survival.

Jack Quaid regrets the death of a character from ‘The Hunger Games’

Indeed, Marvel (Quaid) is the character that accidentally kills the sweet and innocent Rue (Amandla Stenberg) 12 years old while trying to hit Katnis Everdeen. Following this event, Katnis promptly shoots her in the chest with her arrow, leaving one less contestant in the contest for survival and avenging little Rue’s death.

In 2021, a fan of the saga took a screenshot of this moment on Twitter accompanied by the text ‘Jack Quaid killed Rue?’ and received an apology from the actor. “Oh shit, that’s right. I’m sorry. To be fair, I got killed pretty quickly after this. I was influenced by fancy District 1. But yeah, I’m really sorry.” You can see the tweet below:

In a recent interview with ELLE Australia, Quaid explains that he still apologizes for what happened all those years ago:

Marvel is probably the baddest guy he’s ever played. He killed Rue, for God’s sake. Again I am sorry!

The Hunger Games is set in a distant future where much of the population is controlled by a totalitarian regime that holds an annual event among the 12 districts under its tutelage. To save her little sister, Katnis Everdeen volunteers to represent her district at the event and ends up having the company of Peeta Melark (Josh Hutcherson) defying not only the ruling system, but also the force of the other opponents.

After his debut in The Hunger GamesJack Quaid has appeared The Luck of the Logans and rampagebut became known worldwide thanks to the premiere of the first season of TheBoys in 2019.

Remember that the third season of The Boys will premiere on Prime Video on June 3.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter