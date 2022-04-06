They rule out fracture in the ribs of Juan Escobar

Cruz Azul fell in the first leg of the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League and in that match Juan Escobar left due to injury, but after studies they ruled out a fracture

The medical studies carried out this Wednesday at John Escobar ruled out any fracture or fissure in the ribs on the right side of his chest, with which the defender of Blue Cross You will only have to take analgesics, anti-inflammatories and rest.

Sources consulted by ESPN confirmed that the Paraguayan defender’s medical report is positive, with which there will not be a long-term absence, although it is most likely that he will rest for this Friday’s duel against Mazatlan FCon Date 13 of the MX League.

His availability for the Semifinal second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League in view of Cougarsnext week, is subject to the evolution of the 26-year-old Guarani defender.

escobar He was injured at minute 36 of the first leg semifinal against Pumas, last night at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, after a clash with his teammate Sebastian Juradowho came out to cut a cross and overwhelmed the defender with a strong blow to the ribs on the right side.

Julio Cesar Dominguez entered in his place and, barely a minute later, Cougars took the lead 1-0 on the scoreboard in a duel that ended 2-1 in favor of the feline team, which in any case let Cruz Azul live with that away goal in the second half that gives him life to seek a comeback on next tuesday at Aztec stadium, in the game back in search of the ticket to the Final of the Concachampions.

The sky-blue team will train this Wednesday afternoon at La Noria in two groups: the players who participated last night in CU will do gym work, recovery and physiotherapy (those who need it), while the rest of the team will do more intense exercises on the pitch to prepare for Friday’s duel against Mazatlan FC.