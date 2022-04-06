“They have done an excellent job entertaining the whole family”

The race of Nicolas Cage is beginning to resurface after many years starring in movies to pay off his debts, something he does not regret. It is a matter of time before we see him in a blockbuster and now he has come out in defense of Marvel, more specifically from the criticism received by the studio from Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese.

“I don’t agree with them”

As you will remember, Scorsese pointed out that Marvel movies are not cinema, while Coppola, uncle in real life of the protagonist of ‘The Rock’, described them as despicable. Cage has made it clear in a chat with GQ that “I do not agree with them“, further assuring the following about these superhero movies:

Marvel has done an excellent job of entertaining the whole family. They have thought a lot about it. I mean, he’s definitely had a lot of progression since he was doing the first two Ghost Rider movies. Kevin Feige, or whoever is behind that machine, has found a masterful way of weaving the stories together and interconnecting all the characters. What could be wrong with wholesome entertainment that appeals to parents and children, and gives people something to look forward to? I just don’t see what the problem is.

The actor has also highlighted that “I don’t think Marvel has anything to do with the end of movies with budgets between 30 and 50 million dollars“, also assuring that films like ‘The power of the dog’ or ‘Spencer’ are proof that The world of cinema is in good health.

Additionally, Cage also responded to rumors about a possible cameo as Ghost Rider in the highly anticipated ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. The actor acknowledges that “I would, it would be fun. I’d love to work with Cumberbatch, but I don’t think that’s going to happen.“. Taking into account the proximity of the premiere, it seems clear that he will not be one of the special appearances that the film will feature sam raimi.