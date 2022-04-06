They hack accounts of several celebrities on YouTube

MEXICO CITY (EL UNIVERSAL).- This Tuesday morning, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and kanye-west They woke up seeing that their accounts in Youtube They were hacked and showing a video of Paco Sanza man who swindled thousands of people by simulating a terminal illness.

the account in twitter @Lospelaosbro the facts have been adjudicated and presumed, for example, the alleged password of the account of Michael Jacksonwhich was also the target of the cyberattack.

“This has just begun”wrote the owner of the account during the last hour.

“We will not stop until the political prisoner is released Paco Sanz. So far we have hacked kanye-west, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber and Drake“announced during the early hours of Mexico time.

During these last hours he has been posting photos and videos showing the accounts hackedwhere the posted video is no longer available.

@Lospelaosbro identifies itself as a criminal group, with about 9,000 followers. In the comments, users make recommendations of possible future victims such as Carol G, Selena Gomez and the Backstreet Boys.

“Can you hack my math teacher?”the user wrote @Starry_Mo0n.

But who is Paco SanzTo who @Lospelaosbro are they defending? He is a man who managed to collect more than 260 thousand euros (about 7 million pesos), for allegedly being in danger of dying, when it was not true.

In February 2021, he was sentenced to two years in prison, for which there would be 10 months left to finish his sentence.

In the video after the hacking of the accounts it reads “Free Paco Sanz”.

The most recent celebrity cyberattack was in 2014, when Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lawrenceamong others, took intimate photos of them and posted them online.





